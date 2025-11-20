VISION HEALTHCARE ACQUIRES SVENSKT AND NEW CARE, LEADING PROVIDERS OF HIGH-QUALITY SUPPLEMENTS IN SWEDEN AND THE NETHERLANDS

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Healthcare ("Vision"), a fast-growing European consumer healthcare platform, recently completed acquisitions of Svenskt Kosttillskott ("Svenskt"), a leading Swedish e-commerce player for health and nutrition products, and New Care Supplements BV ("New Care"), a Dutch health supplement brand. Vision is a portfolio company of Avista Healthcare Partners ("Avista"), a leading middle-market healthcare private equity firm with expertise in building growth-oriented healthcare businesses. The terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Svenskt is one of Sweden's leading providers of nutritional supplements, sports nutrition, and health-related products, known for quality, innovation, and strong e-commerce execution. The acquisition strengthens Vision's presence in the Nordics and broadens Vision's product offering, while creating opportunities to realize synergies with Vision's pan-European logistics, marketing and innovation capabilities.

Yvan Vindevogel, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Vision, says, "This acquisition is a strategic step forward for Vision, and our digital-first consolidation of the highest e-commerce penetrated region in Europe. Svenskt's deep local expertise and digital route-to-market, strong brand equity, and customer-centric approach align perfectly with our vision to further consolidate our position as a leading player in the European Consumer Healthcare space."

New Care is a Dutch provider of vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements with a deep presence in independent health & drugstores. The company focuses on clear formulations, thorough quality control and clean products to support various health needs, from daily multivitamins and beauty supplements to digestion and muscles, bones and joints. The acquisition deepens Vision's presence in the Netherlands and will accelerate New Care's growth across digital channels.

Geert Cools, CEO of Vision, says, "We have admired New Care's comprehensive portfolio of premium, trusted products and look forward to strengthening our partnership with the New Care team. We are excited to leverage our digital expertise to support New Care's next phase of growth as we continue to make high-quality self-care products more accessible throughout Europe."

The acquisitions of New Care (closed in June 2025) and Svenskt (closed in July 2025) represent Vision's seventh and eighth add-on acquisitions since Avista's initial investment in June 2020.

About Svenskt

Founded in 2005, Svenskt Kosttillskott is a leading Swedish e-commerce provider of high-quality health and nutrition products. The company enjoys a loyal consumer base and is known for offering one of the broadest assortments of supplements in the Swedish market, serving customers nationwide. With a focus on expertise, transparency, and performance, Svenskt Kosttillskott delivers reliably sourced products across supplements, activewear, food, beauty, and wellness. Its products are trusted by everyday consumers as well as professional and national-team athletes.

About New Care

New Care is a trusted Dutch healthcare platform offering comprehensive nutraceutical products and personalized customer service to health-conscious consumers throughout the Netherlands. New Care was founded 25 years ago by Frank Menue and has focused on becoming a beacon of quality in the nutraceuticals space in the Dutch Health & Drug market.

About Avista Healthcare Partners

Avista Healthcare Partners, founded in 2005 by Thompson Dean and David Burgstahler, is a leading New York-based private equity firm with over $10 billion invested in more than 50 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. Avista partners with businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows and robust growth prospects – targeting healthcare product and technology businesses with clear scale potential across four sub-sectors experiencing strong tailwinds. The team is supported by a group of seasoned Strategic Executives enhancing the entire investment process through strategic insight, long-term value and sustainable businesses. For more information, visit www.avistahealthcare.com or follow Avista on LinkedIn.

About Vision Healthcare

Vision Healthcare is a fast-growing, pan-European, digital-first omni-channel consumer healthcare platform empowering consumers to enhance their personal health and wellbeing across a proprietary portfolio of VMS, Nutraceuticals, Beauty & Slimming and Personal Care Products. The company is focused on digital and direct-to-consumer marketing & sales channels with a one-stop-shop ecosystem supporting direct-to-consumer and B2B retail orders across brands, channels and geographies. Vision Healthcare is significantly invested in the development of its Digital Hub, an end-to-end shared in-house resource, centralizing all e-commerce and e-marketing activities to support growth across the group. Vision Healthcare is a consolidator in the still deeply fragmented European D2C healthcare space, having completed & integrated 15+ acquisitions, with the capability to effectively support and grow any existing company or standalone brand. For more information, visit https://www.visionhealthcare.eu/.

