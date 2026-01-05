Avista Healthcare Partners Announces Promotions

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avista Healthcare Partners ("Avista"), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare, today announced three key promotions within its investment team, reflecting the firm's continued growth and commitment to developing top talent.

Ryan Moran has been promoted to Partner;

Garrett Lustig has been promoted to Partner; and

Elaine Tang has been promoted to Principal.

David Burgstahler, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Avista, commented:

"We are thrilled to recognize Ryan, Garrett, and Elaine for their outstanding contributions to Avista's success as well as their partnerships with our portfolio company management teams and Boards. The firm's growth and continued development of our team underscore the depth and strength of the firm's leadership team. We look forward to their leadership as we pursue new and compelling investment opportunities in the healthcare sector."

Ryan Moran: Ryan joined Avista in 2018. Prior to joining Avista, he was an Associate at Morgan Stanley Capital Partners where he focused on private equity investments across a range of industries. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, he worked as an Analyst in the investment banking division at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Ryan received a B.A. from The George Washington University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. He currently serves as a Director of Cosette Pharmaceuticals, GCM Holding Corporation, WellSpring Consumer Healthcare, and XIFIN.

Garrett Lustig: Garrett joined Avista in 2015. Prior to joining Avista, he worked in investment banking at Centerview Partners. Garrett received a B.S. from Duke University. He currently serves as a Director of ACP Northern Holdings, EBi Bone Healing, eMolecules, Organogenesis (Nasdaq: ORGO), Taconic Biosciences, and Terrats Medical and previously served as a Director of Solmetex, Spear Education, United BioSource Corporation, and XIFIN.

Elaine Tang: Elaine joined Avista in 2022. Prior to joining Avista, she worked in private equity at Partners Group. Elaine received a B.A. from Wellesley College and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. She currently serves as a Director of PK Benelux and Probo Medical.

About Avista Healthcare Partners

Avista Healthcare Partners, founded in 2005 by Thompson Dean and David Burgstahler, is a leading New York-based private equity firm with over $10 billion invested in more than 50 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. Avista partners with businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows and robust growth prospects – targeting healthcare product and technology businesses with clear scale potential across four sub-sectors experiencing strong tailwinds. The team is supported by a group of seasoned Strategic Executives enhancing the entire investment process through strategic insight, long-term value and sustainable businesses. For more information, visit www.avistahealthcare.com or follow Avista on LinkedIn.

