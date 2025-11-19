Avista Healthcare Partners Acquires PK Benelux

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avista Healthcare Partners ("Avista"), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare, has completed the acquisition of PK Benelux ("PK" or the "Company"), a leading player in vitamins, minerals, and supplements ("VMS") in the Netherlands.

Founded in 1985 and based in Uden, PK is the #1 VMS supplier in the Netherlands. Its flagship brand, Lucovitaal, has been the fastest-growing brand in the country for five years. Owned by its second-generation founders, Albert Peters and Angela Steenbergen-Peters, the Company offers the highest quality, highest value branded product assortment across nearly all VMS categories. PK develops and markets vitamins, minerals, other supplements, and other health products for distribution primarily across drugstores and pharmacies in the Netherlands. PK also supplies white label and private label medical devices to more than 30 countries.

This acquisition reinforces Avista's position as a leading consumer healthcare investor across North America and Western Europe. It marks Avista's seventh platform investment in the sector and leverages its proven founder partnership model. Avista's track record of growing businesses alongside founders was key to establishing the partnership with PK Benelux. The collaboration is further strengthened by Avista's robust network of seasoned executives. Notably, this investment also represents Avista's third partnership with Yvan Vindevogel and his family office, the Damier Group.

Founded in 2005, Avista Healthcare Partners is a leading New York-based private equity firm with over $10 billion invested in 51 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. Avista partners with businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows and robust growth prospects – targeting healthcare product and technology businesses with clear scale potential across six sub-sectors experiencing strong tailwinds. The team is supported by a group of seasoned Strategic Executives enhancing the entire investment process through strategic insight, long-term value and sustainable businesses. For more information, visit www.avistahealthcare.com or follow Avista on LinkedIn.

PK Benelux is a consumer health company democratizing healthy living through the Lucovitaal brand and licensing of medical devices. PK Benelux is best known for its Dutch brand Lucovitaal®, recognized for being "powerful and affordable." The company develops and markets vitamins, minerals, supplements, and other health products for distribution across drugstores, pharmacies, and online in the Netherlands, and supplies white label and private label medical devices to more than 30 countries. For more information, visit https://peterskrizman.com/.

