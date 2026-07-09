AVMA Veterinarians Offer Tips for Smooth Travel with Pets this Season

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of Americans will be hitting the roads, rails, and skies with pets this summer, and the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) recommends planning ahead for calm, comfortable trips for you and your pets.

According to AVMA President, Dr. Michael Q. Bailey, visit your veterinarian to make sure your pet is current on all vaccinations and you have all the paperwork and medications necessary for your journey.

"Summer travel is exciting, but it comes with real responsibilities for pet owners that are easy to overlook."

"Summer travel is exciting, but it comes with real responsibilities for pet owners that are easy to overlook," said Dr. Bailey. "Before you head out, talk to your veterinarian. Whether your pet is coming along or staying behind, a little preparation can make all the difference."

Bailey's advice begins with considering whether travel is right for your pet, as some dogs, cats, and other animals may be uncomfortable with travel due to illness, injury or temperament. Consider a pet sitter or boarding your pet if there's a chance they may not be comfortable traveling. If you've decided to bring your pet along, here are the AVMA's top pet travel tips:

The Basics:

Ensure your pet has up-to-date ID tags and a microchip.

Introduce your pet to their carrier and travel harness before the trip. Placing a familiar toy or blanket in the carrier can help your pet feel more comfortable.

Check your airline's or carrier's pet travel policies before you depart.

What to Bring:

Proof of vaccination, pet ID info, and a recent photograph.

Leash, water dish, waste bags, blankets, treats, car carrier, toys and a pet first aid kit.

Enough food to last the entire trip.

Your pet's medications and your veterinarian's phone number.

For Added Comfort and Safety:

Research a list of veterinarians in your destination in case of emergency.

Offer your pet water frequently, and take time for exercise and bathroom breaks.

Never, ever leave your pet alone in a parked car.

If you plan to stay in a hotel, motel, park, or campground, ask if there are any breed or size restrictions; if any paperwork is required; and what features they may offer to meet your pet's needs.

For more information, visit www.avma.org.

SOURCE American Veterinary Medical Association