Veterinarians: A Key Line of Defense Against New World Screwworm

AVMA Mobilizes Resources to Support Frontline Practitioners in Prevention, Detection, Treatment, and Containment

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. , June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent detection of New World screwworm (NWS) in Texas, the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) is empowering one of the most important tools in preventing, identifying, treating and containing this parasite: the veterinarian.

Frontline practitioners across the country are already actively engaged through monitoring and diagnosing potential cases, treating susceptible animals, reporting to state and federal authorities, and educating their clients. The AVMA has mobilized and continues to build on a centralized hub of clinical resources to support practitioners across the profession at www.avma.org/NWS.

"Veterinarians are the trusted experts on the ground who possess the medical expertise required to limit animal suffering and prevent further spread of this parasite," said Dr. Michael Q. Bailey, President of the AVMA. "The AVMA is committed to equipping our members with the up-to-date resources and guidance they need to remain proactively vigilant, protect their clients' animals, and effectively combat NWS."

The AVMA is working alongside federal, state, and industry partners to support a coordinated response.

Veterinarians: The Key to Early Detection and Care

Because NWS larvae feed aggressively on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals — causing potentially fatal tissue damage and infection — early recognition and rapid veterinary intervention are essential. Veterinarians are working with their clients and others to protect susceptible animals, including livestock, horses, companion animals, and wildlife, with a focus on several critical areas:

Identifying High-Risk Animals: Closely monitoring animals most vulnerable to NWS, including those that have recently given birth, are newly born, have open wounds, or have undergone recent surgical or management procedures such as dehorning or branding.

Closely monitoring animals most vulnerable to NWS, including those that have recently given birth, are newly born, have open wounds, or have undergone recent surgical or management procedures such as dehorning or branding. Evaluation of Suspected Cases: Actively evaluating animals presenting with wounds, draining lesions, foul odors, visible larvae, or unexplained tissue damage, especially animals located in or recently moved from affected or high-risk regions.

Actively evaluating animals presenting with wounds, draining lesions, foul odors, visible larvae, or unexplained tissue damage, especially animals located in or recently moved from affected or high-risk regions. Sample Collection and Reporting: Following established protocols for collecting samples and reporting through their state animal health official and USDA APHIS VS Area Veterinarian in Charge.

Following established protocols for collecting samples and reporting through their state animal health official and USDA APHIS VS Area Veterinarian in Charge. Guiding Treatment Decisions: Ensuring medical interventions follow official guidance; are grounded in sound veterinary practice, proper selection and use of veterinary products, and strict observance of withdrawal times where appropriate; and that care is delivered within a properly established veterinarian-client-patient relationship.

A Universe of Roles

Beyond those providing direct clinical care, many other veterinarians are playing essential roles in our coordinated response to this animal health threat. They include our state and federal animal health officials addressing policy and emergency management, extension veterinarians, veterinary laboratory diagnosticians, disease surveillance and epidemiologic specialists, researchers, veterinary professional services representatives who support veterinarians on the ground with access and information regarding products for prevention and treatment, public health veterinarians, and more.

About the AVMA

Serving more than 111,000 member veterinarians, the AVMA is the nation's leading representative of the veterinary profession, dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of animals, humans and the environment. Founded in 1863 and with members in every U.S. state and territory and more than 60 countries, the AVMA is one of the largest veterinary medical organizations in the world. Informed by our members' unique scientific training and clinical knowledge, the AVMA supports the crucial work of veterinarians and advocates for policies that advance the practice of veterinary medicine and improve animal and human health.

Michael San Filippo

Senior Media Relations Manager

American Veterinary Medical Association

Cell: 847-732-6194

[email protected]

SOURCE American Veterinary Medical Association