Avocado Fashion Fever Unleashed in Dallas with Launch of World's First Polished Casual Avocado Restaurant

Styled by Jeanette Chivvis , with hair and makeup by Paige Anderson , over a dozen of the city's top fashion models, celebrities, designers, stylists and trendy fashionistas descended on the restaurant wearing their best avocado green ensembles. Pleasing both palates and palettes, the launch party hosted more than 250 partygoers, who enjoyed avocado cocktails and passed appetizer versions of select dishes from the all-avocado menu at AvoEatery.

"Somehow fashion and food have always been intrinsically connected. It may be the creative process behind both that is fueled by the desire of experimentation, or the ties of both to culture. Or the role that each plays in shaping our personalities as human beings," said Ivonne Kinser, head of digital marketing. "Whatever it is, such a huge creative endeavor as the world's first avocado-centric polished-casual restaurant could not be launched without the presence of the colorful diversity of the beautiful Dallas fashion industry."

"That was one of the most delicious, unique and fun events to happen to Dallas," said Melissa Poe, one of the fashionistas who attended the event and who is best known for her role in the Esquire Network docu-series, "Big Rich Texas."

While the party tied fashion and food around the super-fruit, Avocados From Mexico's complementary campaign "AvoArt" showcases AvoEatery dishes as works of art. When people like and share the beautiful imagery from avoart.com in social media with hashtags #AvoEatery and #AvoArt, they are entered to win a trip for two to the avocado paradise!

Featuring 29 avocado dishes, 10 signature avocado cocktails as well as a full bar, AvoEatery is the destination for avocado lovers looking for a special sit-down experience. The culinary-driven menu provides avo-twists on their classic dishes, while the more avo-venturous eater can try dishes they have never seen.

Dinner service at AvoEatery is available now seven days a week, and lunch begins on Saturday, February 15, with brunch service being added on the weekend by the end of the month. Learn more about AvoEatery at avoeatery.com.

