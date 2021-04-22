Avocado Green Becomes Climate Neutral Certified for Third Year in a Row

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day, and in response to the urgent climate crisis, Avocado Green — makers of organic and eco-luxury sleep products — is officially Climate Natural Certified for the third straight year. Avocado reduced, measured, and offset all of the 2020 emissions associated with its business.

"The climate crisis is changing Earth as we know it," says Avocado Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Mark Abrials. "It's incumbent upon all of us to do everything we can to help mitigate climate change before it's too late. By going carbon negative, we're taking responsibility for our emissions and supporting a healthier planet for all."

Since 2017, Avocado has purchased 116,667 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. That's comparable to removing 25,373 passenger vehicles from the road for a year. In 2019, Avocado became Climate Neutral Certified — one of the first brands to do so. A year later, the company took it a step further and went carbon negative — offsetting more carbon emissions than the company generates.

Climate Neutral's certification is based on internationally recognized standards for carbon measurement and offsetting. Each brand must measure scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions. Then a brand must buy verified carbon credits to offset its entire footprint. This directs investment into critical carbon sequestration projects such as forest conservation, renewable energy, and carbon capture technologies. Brands also commit to a reduction action plan to cut future emissions within a 12 to 24 month timeline, reporting progress on those plans annually.

"Avocado and our other Climate Neutral Certified brands are leading the global shift to a net-zero economy by doing what all companies should be doing immediately: measuring, offsetting, and reducing their carbon emissions," says Climate Neutral CEO, Austin Whitman. "Our label helps consumers identify these brands. It's a recognizable and trusted symbol that turns everyday purchases into meaningfully positive climate action."

Avocado recognizes that truly addressing the climate crisis will require legislative change. That's why, earlier this month, Avocado joined 310 other businesses in calling on the Biden administration to adopt the ambitious and attainable target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

In celebration of a cleaner planet, Avocado's Earth Month Sale lasts until April 26. 1% of all sales throughout the month will benefit Leave No Trace as part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet.

About Avocado

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B-Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at [email protected].

About Climate Neutral

Climate Neutral is a nonprofit organization working with brands and consumers to decrease global greenhouse gas emissions. The label, Climate Neutral Certified, is the universal standard in carbon neutrality. It is earned by brands who measure, offset, and reduce their entire carbon footprint, making it easy for consumers to shop with concern for the global climate. To learn more, visit climateneutral.org.

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress

Related Links

http://www.AvocadoGreenMattress.com

