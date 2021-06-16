Avocado Green Celebrates 4th Of July With Epic Savings On Made-in-Los Angeles Organic Sleep Products

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 4th of July, Avocado Green is launching exclusive savings on organic, eco-luxury mattresses, bedding, and 100% real wood bed frames.

Customers can take advantage of $100 savings on Avocado's Green and Latex Mattresses, as well as their vegan counterparts, with the code SLEEPFREE, at AvocadoMattress.com. Avocado's new spectacularly plush Luxury Mattress is also on sale. Using the code LIBERTY, customers can save $250.

Verified service members, including veterans, military personnel, nurses, doctors, and emergency medical technicians, as well as, educators, law enforcement, and firefighters, are all eligible to receive a 5% discount off any product (this offer cannot be combined with other discounts).

Avocado is also offering huge savings on real wood bed frames, which they handcraft in their certified sustainable wood shop in Los Angeles. Shoppers can save $300 (no code needed) on Avocado's Eco Wood, Natural Wood, and Malibu Floating bed frames, as well as $200 on the Malibu Dresser, $150 on the Mid-Century Modern Bed Frame, and $100 on the Malibu Nightstand. For an automated wellness experience, shoppers can also save $150 on the Luxury Adjustable Bed Frame.

Avocado's best-selling luxury organic bedding is also on sale. Using code USOFAVO, customers can save $50 on organic cotton sheets, deep pocket sheets, and duvet covers.

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, 1% of all 4th of July sales will benefit Trees Water People — the nationwide nonprofit on a mission to improve, protect, and manage natural resources with climate-vulnerable populations. TWP designs conservation projects throughout Latin America and U.S. tribal lands to enhance the environment while creating economic opportunities for locals.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B-Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at [email protected].

