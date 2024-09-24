Avocado Green Mattress Earns Coveted EWG VERIFIED® Mark for Certified Organic Adult, Kids, and Crib Mattresses

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Mattress , the leader in certified organic mattresses and a champion of environmental and social responsibility, proudly announces that its entire line of adult mattresses , kids mattresses , and crib mattresses has earned the prestigious EWG VERIFIED® mark. This achievement makes Avocado one of the few mattress brands to reach this high standard for safety, transparency, and ingredient disclosure across its full mattress range.

The EWG VERIFIED® mark is awarded only to products that meet strict safety criteria and avoid chemicals of concern. This certification highlights Avocado's commitment to complete ingredient transparency, ensuring no harmful chemicals or undisclosed materials are present. EWG VERIFIED® offers consumers confidence in choosing mattresses that meet rigorous safety standards in an industry where many health claims go unqualified or unsubstantiated.

Key EWG VERIFIED® Requirements for Mattress Include:

Full disclosure of all ingredients and materials used in the product.

Use of safer materials with lower VOC emissions.

Prohibition of harmful chemical flame retardants and fiberglass.

No use of PVCs or "forever chemicals" like PFAS.

This milestone reinforces Avocado Green Mattress as a trailblazer in health and sustainability. In addition to EWG VERIFIED®, Avocado is the only mattress brand to earn all three of the most respected health certifications, including OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 for its full innerspring mattress and MADE SAFE®, ensuring a comprehensive commitment to consumer health and environmental safety.

