Avocado Green Mattress Earns Prestigious Forest Stewardship Council Certification

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extensive audit process, the Forest Steward Council® — the global leader in responsible forest management — certified Avocado Green Brands as an FSC-certified company. By certifying Avocado, makers of organic and eco-luxury sleep products, FSC has traced the path of its products coming from forests and validated the exclusive use of FSC-certified companies through the supply chain. An FSC-certified company manages forests in a way that preserves biological diversity and benefits the lives of local people and workers, while ensuring it sustains economic viability. Avocado's forest materials include GOTS organic certified latex for use in their mattresses and pillows and timber for use in their furniture line.

"Certification from FSC is one of the most difficult standards a company can achieve," said George Mathew, Avocado's Vice President of Components Sourcing, Standards, & Certifications. "It's extremely prestigious, and it means Avocado's products are harnessing materials from the most responsibly-managed forests in the world."

The authority on forest certification, the independent, nonprofit Forest Stewardship Council has 25 years of sustainable forest management experience — providing a credible link between responsible production and consumers who want products that benefit people and the environment. To become an FSC-certified supplier, a company must meet the 10 principles and 57 criteria that support FSC's mission to promote environmentally sound, socially beneficial and economically prosperous management of the world's forests. Supporting FSC-certified products reduces the greenhouse gasses that lead to climate change while protecting wildlife habitat and supporting sustainable jobs.

"We're continuing to push what it means to be a sustainable company," says Mark Abrials, Avocado Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer. "This rigorous certification from the most trusted source in forest management is validation that we're doing exactly that."

Avocado is a proud certified B Corp and the first mattress company to become Climate Neutral certified. That means they voluntarily offset more than 100% of their emissions, from resource extraction all the way to shipping, by supporting carbon offset projects through the Bonneville Environmental Foundation. The offset projects help mitigate climate change and support innovation in addressing greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B-Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

