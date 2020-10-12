Avocado Green Mattress Launches Two-Day Flash Sale On New, Transformative Latex Mattress

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the launch of their latest innovation, Avocado Green Mattress, makers of organic and eco-luxury sleep products, is offering limited-time savings on their all-new Latex Mattress — their most sustainable mattress yet. During the two-day flash sale, from October 13-14, customers can save $200 on the completely biodegradable mattress using code PRIME200 at AvocadoMattress.com.

The Latex Mattress is Avocado's first all-foam latex mattress and their most firm mattress, ideal for active couples, back or stomach sleepers, and tall/large combination sleepers. Nine inches of foam — all certified organic, natural latex from their own sustainable farms — delivers responsive, cooling, contouring support.

While some foam mattresses can feel overly bouncy, Avocado's patented, American Chiropractic Association-endorsed Convoluted Latex dampens the foam layers and reduces motion transfer. The zig-zagging waves also create three targeted zones that contour to the body's harder bits and natural curves, keeping the spine aligned and reducing pressure points in the shoulder and hips.

In addition to its robust use of natural, GOLS organic certified latex, the Latex Mattress has GOTS organic certified wool and cotton rounding out the support layers. That means Avocado crafts the mattress exclusively with natural, organic, materials — it's entirely biodegradable. Meanwhile, a slimmer profile gives it a sleek, modern look. The Latex Mattress is also GREENGUARD Gold and 100% GOTS organic certified for the highest marks in environmental and social responsibility.

Avocado is a proud certified B Corp and the first mattress company to become Climate Neutral certified. That means they voluntarily offset more than 100% of their emissions, from resource extraction all the way to shipping, by supporting carbon offset projects through the Bonneville Environmental Foundation. The offset projects help mitigate climate change and support innovation in addressing greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B-Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

