AVOCADO JOINS MAJOR COMPANIES AND INVESTORS AT LEAD ON A CLEAN ECONOMY TO MAKE CASE FOR FEDERAL ACTION ON CLEAN ENERGY

Avocado Green Mattress

18 May, 2023, 14:05 ET

Avocado participates in fifth annual business advocacy day to urge congressional lawmakers and the Biden administration to invest in America with policies that further capitalize on the economic opportunity of clean energy.

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado is among dozens of large companies and investors taking to Capitol Hill this week to participate in LEAD on a Clean Economy 2023, a two-day advocacy event that will bring business leaders into direct meetings with members of Congress and the Biden administration. Participants will urge policymakers to invest in America by taking action that further establishes the U.S. as a global leader in advanced manufacturing, clean energy deployment, and resilient agriculture practices.

"At Avocado, we know that meaningful progress on climate change starts with lawmakers," says Jessica Hann, Avocado Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Sustainability. "We're proud to join LEAD to make the case that good climate policy is good business policy."

The fifth annual LEAD (Lawmaker Education and Advocacy Day) event will take place May 17-18, with 59 participating companies, 12 investors, and five trade groups scheduled for 60 meetings with members of Congress from both parties, as well as federal administration officials.

In addition to Avocado, companies and investors participating in LEAD on a Clean Economy include Adobe, Microsoft, Nestlé, Netflix, PepsiCo, Salesforce, Siemens, Workday, and many more companies from various sectors across the economy.

This year, LEAD participants will urge policymakers to ensure the U.S. fully capitalizes on the opportunity presented by the Inflation Reduction Act and the ongoing surge of private sector clean energy investment. Specifically, companies and investors will call for lawmakers and the Biden administration to support solutions with bipartisan appeal that maximize return on investment to create American manufacturing jobs and build an advanced, clean economy.

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, Avocado donates 1% of all its revenue to vetted nonprofits. And as a Climate Neutral certified brand, Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help fight the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Six years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, skin + body, and responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

For more information, please contact Jessica Hann at [email protected].

