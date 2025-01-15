Avocados From Mexico® and Rob Gronkowski Bring the Good Times -- and the Guacamole -- to Game Day with New Guacline AI Experience

Visit BigGameGuac.com to interact with Gronk, learn the story behind his original buffalo Gronkamole, and snag guacamole recipes that are guaranteed to be the MVP of any game day party. The generative AI platform, created with digital experience agency 270B, offers a digital experience that feels personalized and encourages users to embrace their love of the game...and guacamole. At the end of the call, fans can "Gronk and roll" on their own game day snack after downloading their recipe, ensuring the process feels truly interactive from beginning to end.

"Avocados From Mexico is always up to something good — so when they approached me and said, 'Hey, can we make the first digital avatar of you for the Big Game?' I was immediately excited to team up," said Rob Gronkowski. "I've always been drawn to creating fan experiences that are entertaining and bring a good time — and interacting with them via my avatar on the Guacline lets me do just that. Plus, they get a Gronk-approved guac recipe for the Big Game!"

From kickoff to the final whistle, the Big Game is always a good time. And, it's always better with fresh guac. In fact, the Big Game is the top occasion for avocados and guacamole1, making it the perfect time to kick off the Guacline. Not only is Avocados From Mexico responsible for approximately 95% of avocados sales in the U.S. during the Big Game weekend2, but about 250M pounds of avocados are consumed3. That's enough to fill approximately 30M football helmets with guacamole4 — or stretch the height of 20 million Rob Gronkowskis5!

"Ever since our first Big Game advertisement nearly 10 years ago, we've constantly reimagined what it means for our brand to connect with guac-loving football fans everywhere," shared Alvaro Luque, president and CEO of Avocados From Mexico. "We were determined to take our innovation to the next level this year and via our ongoing experimentation with AI, we've unlocked a way to serve up an avocado-fueled experience unlike any other. With Rob Gronkowski as our teammate, we have even more fun in store ahead of the Big Game — stay tuned!"

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations, and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly effective and efficient marketing program in the United States.

