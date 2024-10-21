Avocados From Mexico® and Rob Gronkowski Help Shoppers Throw the Ultimate Big Game Watch Party with "Always a Good Bowl" Campaign

Avocados From Mexico is #AlwaysGood, bringing the good times and good taste to any game day celebration! With football's biggest night right around the corner, there's no riper time to reach shoppers and fans than now. In fact, the Big Game is the largest occasion for avocado consumption1, with retailers experiencing an average 15% lift the week of the event compared to the prior week2. Everyone knows it's simply not game day without guac — and the key is having enough to go around. According to a recent study3, when more avocados are merchandised on the produce floor in branded Avocados From Mexico displays, there's an average of a 25% increase in unit sales.

As part of the brand's national shopper marketing campaign, in-store displays will feature Gronkowski getting ready for game day with his favorite "Gronkamole" recipe featuring buffalo sauce. Life-sized standees, branded packaging and promotional displays with the guac-loving, Buffalo, New York, native will show consumers that no matter their guac style, it's Always a Good Bowl with Gronk.

"Now that I'm watching the Big Game instead of playing in it, I'm especially excited to enjoy the full experience and help other fans level up their game day celebrations with Avocados From Mexico," said Gronkowski. "Food is such a huge part of what makes gameday so fun, and I love incorporating Avocados From Mexico into sharable dishes that bring the good times. And you know I have to bring the heat off the field just as much as I did on the field. My spicy buffalo 'Gronkamole' is a guaranteed way to get your entire crew fired up!"

Starting in January, this campaign will remind shoppers why avocados are an essential Big Game snack. The brand's playbook includes:

Free Big Game themed in-store displays, thematic packaging and digital toolkit solutions: Grocers and retailers will be able to request Big Game branded displays, thematic packaging featuring a rebate offer, and digital toolkits. Available while supplies last.

Grocers and retailers will be able to request Big Game branded displays, thematic packaging featuring a rebate offer, and digital toolkits. Available while supplies last. Big Game savings: Customers can get $1.50 rebate when they buy four Avocados From Mexico, an opportunity they won't want to fumble.

Customers can get rebate when they buy four Avocados From Mexico, an opportunity they won't want to fumble. Exciting prizes: During the promotion, shoppers will have a chance to win Gronk-tastic prizes.

"Nothing is better at a Big Game party than a snack that's fresh, flavorful and good for you4," added Stephanie Bazan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Execution for Avocados From Mexico. "Based on sales trends leading up to the Big Game2, we know that football fans look forward to the quality and taste we bring to the table every year. That's why we're thrilled to team up with Gronk to enhance the shopper experience and offer retailers the tools they need to drive demand for fresh avocados."

Retailers can sign up now for their free Big Game displays and packaging featuring Gronkowski, available while supplies last. Interested retailers should act fast and contact any Regional Director or visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com/shopper for more details and information on how to order.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Sources:

1 Numerator Trended Metrics Scorecard. L52WE 02/11/2024

2 NielsenIQ, xAOC, "Total Avocados"

3 GameChanger Merchandising Test

4 Fresh avocados are a heart-healthy fruit. They provide naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals. Source: https://avocadosfrommexico.com/avocado-nutrition/

