Avocados From Mexico is known for bringing innovative digital ideas to the forefront when it comes to supporting its Big Game campaign, and this year is no different, becoming the first brand to place its digital campaign assets in the blockchain.

To bring this year's bold idea to life, AFM has partnered with Reeve Collins, co-founder of Vatom Labs, a cutting edge platform for the creation and distribution of Blockchain-based smart media objects, called Vatoms, that shatter the former roadblocks of traditional digital advertising. Users will be able to collect digital objects, or Vatoms, that have real world value.

"I'm thrilled to partner with the Avocados From Mexico digital team and partner agencies for this campaign," said Collins. "They are always early adopters of interesting technology to showcase what's coming next and what's going to be impactful."

To participate, users can log onto https://avocadosfrommexico.com/big-game/ and choose from the following experiences.

Twitter

Users can participate by retweeting Avocados From Mexico's campaign tweets, as well as tweeting their love for AFM using the hashtag #AvoNetwork. The more love they show, the more chances they have to win a designer tiara valued at $2,745 USD or simply cash out the prize.

or simply cash out the prize. Digital Wallet

Users can create their own digital wallet through the AFM Big Game website and participate throughout the two-week activation. Users have a chance to win over $30,000 USD worth of prizes by collecting the multiple digital objects.

worth of prizes by collecting the multiple digital objects.

Every day throughout the duration of the campaign, the brand will notify users when a new Vatom is released and how to earn it. Users can collect the Vatoms by performing certain actions like sharing AFM news with friends or following the brand's social channels, among many other ways.



Users can collect the objects and save them in their "digital wallet" to accumulate "digital wealth"



Each Vatom gains them an entry for a chance to win over $30,000 USD worth of prizes

"When we conceptualize our digital campaigns, we don't look to the present. We look to the future to incorporate those breakthrough technologies that are likely to reshape marketing as we know it," says Ivonne Kinser, Head of Digital Marketing at Avocados From Mexico. "We are constantly researching for new and innovative marketing strategies to help push our industry forward."

For the past five years, MERKLE Bowl Reports Avocados From Mexico has been ranked in the top three among the best digital Big Game activations. This year's 360-digital campaign leverages all digital channels including Search, Social, Web CRM and Display. The brand's five digital agencies were involved in the development and execution of this campaign including Richards Lerma, 270B, and Ro2 Media as the leads of social media. D Custom assisted with content, MERKLE for SEO and M8 out of Miami who oversaw the paid search strategy and the Consumer Relationship Management and data activations.

To learn more about AFM marketing and promotional activities, as well as campaign rules, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com/big-game/, Facebook (www.facebook.com/AvocadosFromMexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico).

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas. For educational resources, recipes and more, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com.

Contact:

Chad Darwin

Avocados From Mexico

cdarwin@avocadosfrommexico.com

469.776.8023

SOURCE Avocados From Mexico

Related Links

https://avocadosfrommexico.com

