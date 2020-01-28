Avocados From Mexico Brings The Nation's Passion For Avocados To Life In Big Game Ad

"This year's ad really brings to life how much people value Avocados From Mexico in a way that is entertaining to fans everywhere," said Alvaro Luque, President of Avocados From Mexico. "The Big Game is one of the greatest avocado consumption days of the year and Avocados From Mexico are always worth having at a Big Game party. We hope fans enjoy some guacamole and chips while watching our Big Game ad."

This year's ad follows five years of showcasing Avocados From Mexico's versatility, seasonality, and nutritional benefits (source of good fats, as well as nearly 20 vitamins and minerals), through humorous and lighthearted ads, all reinforcing that avocados are Always Worth It. This is true for the Big Game, too: a recent poll found that nearly half (48 percent) of Americans have judged a Big Game party host for not having guacamole.i

"THE AVOCADOS FROM MEXICO SHOPPING NETWORK"

This year's ad is an entertaining spin-off of popular infomercials, starring Molly Ringwald as a co-host who provides viewers with the ultimate gifts to pamper their favorite fruit, the avocado. From chip floaties to tracksuits and car seats, your most precious avocados are sure to be protected and pampered.

"I am excited to be part of Avocados From Mexico's Big Game ad this year which shows just how truly precious avocados are to people," said Ringwald. "I've had so many incredible opportunities and successes throughout my career but being in a Big Game ad with Avocados From Mexico is just a whole other level of excitement. I hope people love this funny, entertaining ad as much as I've loved filming it."

For the second year in row, Avocados From Mexico partnered with Chicago-based advertising agency Energy BBDO for the creative strategy and production of the Big Game ad. Havas Media is managing the media buy and execution of the spot. Dallas-based Richards/Lerma is leading digital creative and social media strategy, while NYC-based Padilla is managing public relations for the first time.

DIGITAL EXPERIENCE

Earlier this month, Avocados From Mexico launched #AvoNetwork to support its big game spot. In just the first two days of launch, it reached 224MM social impressions. Fans can visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com/big-game/ through Sunday, February 2, where they can choose from the following experiences.

Twitter:

Users can participate by retweeting Avocados From Mexico's campaign tweets, as well as tweeting their love for AFM using the hashtag #AvoNetwork. The more love they show, the more chances they have to win a designer tiara valued at $2,745 USD or simply cash out the prize.

Users can create their own digital wallet through the AFM Big Game website and participate throughout the two-week activation. Users have a chance to win over $30,000 USD worth of prizes by collecting the multiple digital objects called Vatoms.

Every day throughout the duration of the campaign, the brand will notify users when a new Vatom is released and how to earn it. Users can collect the Vatoms by performing certain actions like sharing AFM news with friends or following the brand's social channels, among many other ways.



Each Vatom gains them an entry for a chance to win over $30,000 USD worth of prizes.

The Digital Experience was created by Dallas-based agencies Richards/Lerma (user experience and social media), 270B (technology integration) and Ro2 (digital media).

To learn more about these and other marketing and promotional activities, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com/big-game/, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AvocadosFromMexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico).

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas. For educational resources, recipes and more, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com.

i The "party-xieties" survey, conducted by OnePoll for Avocados From Mexico (AFM), was funded by AFM and conducted among 2,000 male and female U.S. participants ranging in age from 18 to 55+, across the U.S. in December 2019.

