Avocados From Mexico Celebrates Fall Season With Two New Promotions Honoring Both Heritage And Football

Flavor With Heritage To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, AFM is launching the "Flavor with Heritage" campaign, from September 1st through October 13th. AFM will bring together three relevant brands— Avocados From Mexico, TABASCO® Brand and Bud Light®, to create a high-value offer that connects with today's Hispanic consumer and shows them how adding fresh avocados to their celebration is worth every delicious moment.

"We're confident our "Worth Every Moment" communications platform will get avocados on the shopping list and drive impulse purchases in-store," said Stephanie Bazan, Vice President of Trade and Market Development for Avocados From Mexico. "We are excited to reach customers through digital and social media activations, merchandising, and a special coupon offer targeting Latina moms by highlighting the important role food has in cultural connection."

Tastiest Tailgate

Kicking off September 16th, National Guacamole Day, Avocados From Mexico will launch the fan-favorite "Tastiest Tailgate" program in more than 70 retailers nationwide. In partnership with the Anheuser-Busch Bud Light® brand, "Tastiest Tailgate" will inspire football fans to turn game-day fun into avo-worthy celebrations with guac and chips and your favorite burger topped with fresh Avocados From Mexico and paired with refreshing Bud Light®.

Running through December 31st, the "Tastiest Tailgate" program will feature in-store merchandising, consumer savings, digital support, unique landing page for recipe ideas with promotional support, and retail specific programming.

Shoppers can enjoy more fresh Avocados From Mexico by taking advantage of the following savings:

Digital Beer Code Offer: Earn a $6.00 rebate on the purchase of three (3) or more Avocados From Mexico and one (1) Bud Light 8-pack or larger. Also valid on two (2) Bud Light® Chelada 3-pack or one (1) Bud Light® Chelada 12-pack and three (3) or more Avocados From Mexico

Earn a rebate on the purchase of three (3) or more Avocados From Mexico TX Only Mail-in rebate : Up to $4.00 on the purchase of three (3) or more Avocados From Mexico

: Up to on the purchase of three (3) or more Avocados From Mexico Digital Coupon offer: Save $.75 when you purchase three (3) Avocados From Mexico Catalina offer: Buy three (3) Avocados From Mexico and get one (1) FREE

To learn more about these and other marketing and promotional activities, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com/, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AvocadosFromMexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico).

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM A.C.) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, TX.

