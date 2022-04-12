Avocados From Mexico™ Helps Shoppers Get Ready for Cinco de Mayo Celebrations Filled with Good Taste and Good Times

The shopper program from the #AlwaysGood avocado brand celebrates Cinco de Mayo, the second biggest consumption occasion in the U.S. for avocados and guacamole 1 . In fact, avocado consumption during the first four weeks leading up to Cinco de Mayo has grown +27% over the last 5 years according to data from Nielsen 2 . The partnership between the three iconic brands is fueled by fun in-store displays, consumer savings, sweepstakes, digital and social activations to inspire shoppers to create delicious party snacks and recipes. The program launches in-store beginning April 11 – May 9, 2022.

"Cinco de Mayo represents a great opportunity to showcase the essence and origin of Avocados From Mexico – the spirit of Mexicanity," said Stephanie Bazan, Vice President of Shopper and Trade Marketing at Avocados From Mexico. "It's important for us to connect with shoppers as they get ready to celebrate this holiday with friends and family. And by partnering with perfect avocado pairings like Mission chips and tortillas and Modelo beer, we're making it convenient for shoppers to find all the essentials they need for Cinco parties."

AFM's partnership with Mission and Modelo creates an in-store Cinco destination by combining three items central to Cinco celebrations. In fact, Cinco shoppers double their basket spend when buying chips and avocados. They also spend 1.7x more when buying beer and avocados, compared to when avocados are not in the basket.3 Cinco de Mayo avocado shoppers are also frequent shoppers, making 19.4 trips per year compared to the average avocado shoppers at 10.7 trips per year.4

The Cinco shopper program offers irresistible excitement including:

Consumer Savings: AFM, Mission and Modelo will offer coupons to save $1.00 when you buy one (1) package of Mission Super Soft Flour Tortillas or Brown Bag Chips and two (2) Avocados From Mexico. Plus, a rebate to earn $6.00 when you purchase one (1) Modelo Especial® or Modelo Negra® 12-pack or larger, two (2) Avocados From Mexico and any one (1) Mission Super Soft Flour Tortillas or Brown Bag Chips.

Enter for a chance to win a curated recipe box including an Avocados From Mexico Molcajete, Mission Tortilla Warmer, and a gift card for the purchase of Modelo. Digital/Social Activation: Interact with AFM, Mission and Modelo through Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for tasty Cinco recipes.

To learn more about Avocados From Mexico's robust year-round promotional activities and marketing efforts, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com/shopper.

About Avocados From Mexico™

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Mission Foods

Mission is a global brand of tortillas, wraps, flatbreads and chips, with presence in 112 countries around the world. Mission Foods offers a wide portfolio of corn and flour tortillas, wraps, flatbreads, naan, pita bread, chapatti and pizza bases, plus other food products and snacks customized to the local tastes and preferences of consumers in each country. For recipes and more information, visit www.missionfoods.com.

About Modelo

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to those with the Fighting Spirit ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Chelada Especial™, and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas™. Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored Pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish. As the #1 imported beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial recently surpassed 150MM cases sold in 2021 and became the #2 beer brand in the category. The Modelo family of beers are exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellations Brands.

Drink responsibly. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL

