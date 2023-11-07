Avocados From Mexico® Invites Fans to Remix the Brand's Iconic Jingle to Make Bad News Better

Avocados From Mexico

The number one selling avocado brand in the U.S. asks fans to participate in the #AFMJingleChallenge for a chance to go to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York or LA

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serious conversations are hard. But Avocados From Mexico®, the always good avocado brand, truly makes everything better. Even delivering bad news. On the heels of launching new TV spots aimed at making delivering bad news better, the brand is launching a new social  campaign that invites fans to make it better and sing their bad news to the tune of the iconic Avocados From Mexico jingle.

But that's not all. With the help of a fresh new partnership with iHeartMedia, Avocados From Mexico is offering those who participate in the #AFMJingleChallenge a chance to turn their bad news into good times.

From November 6November 20, 2023, avocado lovers who participate in the #AFMJingleChallenge on TikTok and Instagram Reels will be entered for a chance to win two (2) tickets plus all-expenses travel to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York or Los Angeles, two stops on the iconic national concert tour.

Avocados From Mexico is always good, offering a trifecta of good taste, good health1 and good times. Now the iconic Avocados From Mexico jingle is making bad news sound better and offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. For more than 20 years, Jingle Ball has been a highlight of the holiday season, showcasing the year's top artists performing their number one hits.

"Instagram and TikTok are entertaining spaces where people share their lives, their avocado recipes, their joys — and sometimes their bad news," said Kelly Burke, Director of Brand Marketing at Avocados From Mexico. "That's why we are so excited to engage with avocado fans and launch a lighthearted challenge that brings people together to the tune of our iconic jingle. We hope that this social campaign sparks good times and helps make things better, just like Avocados From Mexico."

To discover all the ways Avocados From Mexico can make things better and learn more about the #AFMJingleChallenge, visit avocacosformmexico.com/brand/jingle-challenge, Facebook (facebook.com/avocadosfrommexico), Instagram (@avocadosfrommexico), TikTok (@avosfrommexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico).

1Fresh avocados are a heart-healthy fruit. They provide naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals. Source: https://avocadosfrommexico.com/avocado-nutrition/

About Avocados From Mexico  
Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Ana Ambrosi
[email protected]

