Avocados From Mexico Launches its Strongest Multichannel Shoppable Campaign and "House of Goodness" Digital Experience for the Big Game

During the weeks leading up to the Big Game weekend, AFM is responsible for approximately 95% of avocado sales in the United States. 2 AFM has built its brand around this occasion, and recently announced its return as a Big Game advertiser with a 30 second spot . This year, the brand aims to take that dominance to the next level.

"We've built the AFM brand on a foundation of innovation – now, we're back in the Big Game with not only an ad but another innovative, fully integrated campaign," said Alvaro Luque, President and CEO of Avocados From Mexico. "We're leading into the future by combining best-in-class brand building with data- and technology-enabled shopper and digital strategies that will make the 2022 Big Game campaign the most effective we've had to date."

An Immersive and Shoppable Digital Experience

The brand is deploying a robust multichannel digital campaign designed to drive brand awareness and engagement across all key social platforms, while also increasing purchase intent and placing avocados on the digital shelves of 40 retailers.

At the center of AFM's digital activation is the House of Goodness. Hosted by former New Orleans star quarterback and football legend, Drew Brees, the House of Goodness will give visitors a first-hand look into the "always good" world of avocados. The virtual home features several spaces and unique experiences that consumers can navigate through, including taking a selfie with Drew Brees, watching the brand's Big Game TV spot, discovering new guacamole recipes, and purchasing avocados directly at the many shoppable touchpoints across the experience. House of Goodness visitors can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win their very own "House of Goodness" with a $100k Smart Home Makeover.

"This past year, the industry went through one of the fastest transformations that we have seen in decades. Meanwhile, we as a brand have gone through our own accelerated growing curve, fueled by an optimized marketing team, a revamped data strategy, and a whole new level of integration across platforms, teams, and technologies," said Ivonne Kinser, Vice President, Marketing and Innovation for the brand. "We're headed into this Big Game with a more modern view of marketing that aims to fuse our branding and performance efforts into a novel approach that we have defined as 'Brandformance' – taking our innovation to the next level in both territories: branding and marketing-driven sales."

As a physical extension of the digital House of Goodness, consumers in New York will have the opportunity to visit a limited time pop-up "Store of Goodness" from Feb. 8-13. The pop-up, located in Funny Pretty Nice at 64 MacDougal Street in SoHo, will debut the AFM Avocado Glow apparel collection inspired by the brand's new color – the unique yellow-green gradient color you find when you open a perfectly ripe avocado. The Store of Goodness will inspire influencers and store visitors to create their own Avocado Glow social media content using the hashtag #AlwaysGood for a chance to win exciting prizes.

Through the entire omni-channel experience, AFM is strengthening its "Always Good" positioning – an unparalleled combination of good taste, good for you3, and good times.

Technology Enabled Innovation

AFM is building on its proven brand awareness, shopper and e-commerce tactics through a new partnership with MikMak to make every single digital and social ad shoppable, giving avocado buyers the power to purchase wherever they interact with the brand's Big Game campaign.

Through a strategic partnership with LiveRamp, the leading data connectivity platform, MikMak will enable the produce brand to both better understand its online shoppers and acquire, analyze and enrich its first-party data with a 360 view of the most valuable shoppers. These added capabilities will enable AFM to continue to build brand recognition while driving sales from branded assets. A true first in the category and innovative in the Big Game space.

"As consumers continue to buy more of their groceries online, Avocados From Mexico is leading the way by ensuring all digital and social media channels are shoppable with MikMak," said Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO at MikMak. "Not only will consumers have a frictionless shopping experience, Avocados From Mexico will get to learn who these consumers are and what else they put in their carts with MikMak."

Avocados From Mexico has been built on digital innovation. AFM's previous Big Game campaigns were not only the first in the industry but have won multiple accolades and industry recognition for their unprecedented performance, particularly in the digital world.

To learn more about AFM, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com, Facebook (www.facebook.com/AvocadosFromMexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico). Visit the House of Goodness at www.avocadosfrommexico.com/big-game.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Sources:

1 AFM shopper journey/A&U Study 2021

2 Hass Avocado Board Volume Data

3 Fresh avocados are a heart-healthy fruit. They provide naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals. Source: https://avocadosfrommexico.com/avocado-nutrition/

Contact:

Ana Ambrosi

[email protected]

469-506-0244

SOURCE Avocados From Mexico