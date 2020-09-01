Avocados From Mexico Launches Lineup Of Exciting Fall National Shopper Marketing Promotions Focused On Driving Demand And Consumption

Flavor With Heritage In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, AFM is honoring its origins by connecting with Hispanic consumers in partnership with Takis® Snacks via custom displays featuring both brands. This iteration of AFM's "Flavor with Heritage" campaign runs from Sept. 13 through Oct. 18. Given the popularity of Takis® Snacks across multiple segments, the promotion will be implemented in grocery stores to also attract a "crossover shopper appeal." Digital and social support will boost the program, and shoppers will love discovering the intense combination of hot chili pepper and lime from Takis Fuego® tortilla chips with creamy, delicious avocados all month long.

"We're proud to celebrate the many flavors of Hispanic Heritage in partnership with Takis® Snacks which, like AFM, has strong appeal to the Hispanic market and beyond," said Stephanie Bazan, Vice President of Trade and Market Development for Avocados From Mexico. "Our digital and social media activations, in-store merchandising, coupons, and sweepstakes to win a free year's supply of Avocados From Mexico are a fantastic way to spice up sales during Hispanic Heritage Month and celebrate National Guacamole Day on September 16."

Guac The House!

Kicking off Oct. 11 and going through December, AFM will "Guac the House" with its brand-new consumer contest. Shoppers who purchase fresh, always in season avocados at participating stores will have the opportunity to enter to win a new home worth $500,000, in addition to $150,000 in other prizes such as a kitchen makeover, backyard upgrade, home entertainment package, ultimate home office, home improvement gift cards, and kitchen and laundry appliances.

According to MarketWatch, over 70% of people are focusing and spending on their homes, and Avocados From Mexico's Guac the House reminds consumers that home is where the guac is, while helping stores boost sales through:

Striking in-store displays that feature farmers market-style bins with promotional headers, and include floor decals, in-store signage and consumer savings offers. Store personnel can participate in AFM's display rewards program and earn a $10 digital gift card for setting up displays with Avocados From Mexico by simply submitting photos of their displays.

digital gift card for setting up displays with Avocados From Mexico by simply submitting photos of their displays. A QR code that allows consumer to enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win a new home and other prizes.

A strong paid media program across the consumer's path to purchase, along with targeted digital engagement with a designated Avocados From Mexico landing page and #GuacTheHouse hashtag for social media.

In order to drive demand, AFM will be offering a national volume incentive program in which accounts can earn up to $15,000. Accounts simply choose a two-week window within Oct. 1 to Dec. 10 and display Avocados From Mexico to participate. Interested accounts can contact their AFM Regional Director for more information.

"AFM's 'Guac the House' national shopper program has been designed to provide the shopper with value during the current environment," said Bazan. "This is why offering savings and prizes that add value continue to be critical during a COVID-conscious time. It is key that AFM drive engagement and incremental purchase during the key October, November and December time period, given that in-home consumption will continue to be very strong."

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Takis®

Takis® is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the US snack division of Grupo Bimbo. An exciting, young and fast growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas with a strong presence in the largest markets within U.S. territory. Takis rolled tortilla chips are no ordinary corn chips; they are the most intense crunchy bite full-on flavor snacks. With five different varieties: Fuego®, Crunchy Fajitas, Nitro, Wild® and Guacamole, Takis chips are for the strong, brave and daring. www.barcel-usa.com/Takis

