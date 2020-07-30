Avocados From Mexico Named to Fast Company's List of 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators 2020

Working together, Fast Company editors, Accenture researchers and a panel of judges reviewed hundreds of candidates from around the world and in a variety of industries before awarding the top 100 companies. This year's list highlights workplaces that attract and retain the best talent by creating environments where employees are empowered and have an opportunity to thrive by doing things differently through innovation.

"Since we launched the company seven years ago, we have been committed to doing things differently through innovation that goes beyond the produce aisle," said Alvaro Luque, CEO of Avocados From Mexico. "We've taken a single SKU without packaging and created a highly visible brand."

"This recognition honors our high-achieving corporate culture and shines a light on how innovation has truly been the driving force of our organization as we continue to build our brand, drive demand and maintain category leadership as the number one provider of avocados in the U.S.," stated Luque.

The impressive market penetration of Avocados From Mexico in the U.S. can be attributed to innovations driven by this small, healthy super-fruit that, in only a few years, has become an American obsession. Many of its breakthrough innovations have been "industry firsts," including being the first fresh produce brand to have Big Game TV ads, the first in its category to launch a chatbot to educate consumers on avocados, as well being behind the world's first polished-casual avocado-only restaurant through its culinary expertise and innovation. Over the years, AFM has successfully delivered creative ways to not only fuel America's appetite for healthy eating, but has also significantly contributed to the economy by way of U.S. imports of Mexican Hass avocados, adding $5.5 billion to the U.S. economy in 2017. More than 2.5 billion pounds of avocados are consumed yearly in the U.S., and 8 out of 10 avocados are from Mexico.

"As much of the world recovers from health, economic, and social crises, we need innovation more than ever," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This new list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators celebrates organizations that have fostered innovative thinking by investing in technology, research and development, and their employees."

The very existence of Avocados From Mexico is in and of itself a major innovation. AFM is a non-profit marketing organization that brings together the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA) and the Mexican Avocado Producers and Packers (APEAM) to promote the consumption of Mexican avocados in the U.S. "As we challenge ourselves and grow, the positive impact in our industry and in our country is felt not only in us meeting the appetite for this healthy and nutritious fruit, but also in the economic output we bring to the table," said Luque.

AFM has reinvented every established marketing rule in the industry and challenged every preconceived notion to build a brand in a brand-less category. "The accelerated evolution of technology and the exponential growth of the marketing technology ecosystem transformed marketing as we knew it" said Ivonne Kinser, senior digital marketing director of Avocados From Mexico. "Under these circumstances, creativity can be taken to new heights, and at Avocados From Mexico we have embraced that powerful combination of creativity and technology to leave our mark in the industry by launching disruptive and memorable digital experiences that also produce off-the-chart results," said Kinser.

To learn more about Avocados from Mexico's innovation story, please visit https://bestworkplacesforinnovators.com/ .

To see the complete list, go to: www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2020.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is one of the world's leading business media brands, with an editorial focus on innovation with deep emphasis on creativity, technology, social impact, leadership, and design. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world's largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Contact:

Ana P. Ambrosi

Avocados From Mexico

[email protected]

469.506.0244

SOURCE Avocados From Mexico

Related Links

https://avocadosfrommexico.com

