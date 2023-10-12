Avocados From Mexico® Teams Up with Jesse Palmer to Help Football Fans Host a Better Bowl

The always good avocado brand's 2024 Big Game marketing campaign invites football fans to make their legendary game-watching parties better with fresh guac

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Mexico®, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., is kicking off its national shopper marketing campaign ahead of the 2024 Big Game. This year, the brand has a fresh take that shoppers will love: Avocados From Mexico is partnering with football, food and reality TV star, Jesse Palmer, to encourage shoppers to host a Better Bowl – a game-day viewing party made better with plenty of guac.

Host Jesse Palmer Teams Up With Avocados From Mexico To Help Fans To Help Make Their Big Game Celebration Better By Hosting Their Own “Better Bowl” With Plenty Of Mexican Guacamole Goodness Host Jesse Palmer Teams Up With Avocados From Mexico To Help Fans To Help Make Their Big Game Celebration Better By Hosting Their Own “Better Bowl” With Plenty Of Mexican Guacamole Goodness Host Jesse Palmer Teams Up With Avocados From Mexico To Help Fans To Help Make Their Big Game Celebration Better By Hosting Their Own “Better Bowl” With Plenty Of Mexican Guacamole Goodness

Avocados From Mexico is #AlwaysGood and makes everything better including the Big Game. Not only do fresh Mexican avocados taste good, they're also good for you1 and they bring the good times on game day! With nearly two-and-a-half billion pounds of avocados imported from Mexico annually2 the Big Game remains the number one occasion where avocados and guacamole are served and prepared3. In fact, for the last five years, retailers have seen an average 16% lift in EQ volume the week of the Big Game4 and avocados increase basket size during the Big Game by an average of $453. So, there's no riper time to reach shoppers and football fans than the Big Game.

The campaign includes QR codes on in-store displays that shoppers can follow to score chances to win exciting prizes, including cash back on avocado purchases and exclusive autographed items. As part of the tasty promotion, shoppers will find hosting ideas and party tips from Jesse Palmer along with game-winning guac recipes for Big Game celebrations.

"My favorite way to enjoy the Big Game is with family and friends, so I love hosting a Big Game viewing party every year," said Jesse Palmer. "No game day celebration in my house is complete without guac, which is why I'm excited to be teaming up with Avocados From Mexico to help fans host Better Bowl watch parties with fresh guacamole!"

Retailers are encouraged to sign up now for their free Big Game attention-getting merchandising displays featuring Jesse Palmer, available while supplies last to bring the program to customers and take in-store excitement to the next level.

"It's no secret that guac and football are a match made in heaven," said Stephanie Bazan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Execution for Avocados From Mexico. "Guacamole is, after all, the number one use for avocados and there is nothing like serving a perfect bowl of guac at any Big Game viewing party. That's why we're excited to team up with the ultimate host, Jesse Palmer, to inspire shoppers to host a Better Bowl with guacamole made with fresh Avocados From Mexico."

Beginning in January, the program will remind shoppers why Avocados From Mexico are a top-scoring Big Game snack through:

Exciting prizes: After purchasing four avocados, shoppers can spin the virtual wheel for a chance to win signed footballs from Jesse Palmer and other great prizes.

After purchasing four avocados, shoppers can spin the virtual wheel for a chance to win signed footballs from and other great prizes. Big Game Savings: Consumers can get $1 back when they purchase four avocados

Consumers can get back when they purchase four avocados Free Big Game themed in-store merchandising and POS kit solutions: Merchandising and POS kits are available while supplies last.

Interested retailers should contact their Avocados From Mexico Regional Director or visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com/shopper for more details and information on how to order free materials.

About Avocados From Mexico®

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico . Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Sources:

Fresh avocados are a heart-healthy fruit. They provide naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals. Source: https://avocadosfrommexico.com/avocado-nutrition/ Hass Avocado Board Volume Data AFM Consumer Shopping A&U Study 2020 Numerator

Contact:

Ana Ambrosi

[email protected]

SOURCE Avocados From Mexico