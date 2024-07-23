Avocados From Mexico® Teams Up with poppi to Create Pop-Guac, an Unexpectedly Delicious New Twist on Guacamole

So, how can fans get their Pop-Guac on? It's simple. Just add a splash of Ginger Lime poppi to your fresh guac made from Avocados From Mexico and you've got Pop-Guac, a unique guacamole recipe with a citrus punch and fizzy flair that tastes like summer on a chip!

"Avocados From Mexico are always good – they taste delicious, and a bowl of fresh guacamole sparks good times whenever it's around," said Avocados From Mexico President and CEO Alvaro Luque. "We're excited to bring more good times to avocado fans by teaming up with poppi. Innovation is at the heart of our brand, and Pop-Guac shows avocado fans a new way to enjoy the great taste of guacamole on one of our favorite occasions, National Avocado Day."

And the summer Pop-Guac party doesn't end there. In honor of National Avocado Day, Avocados From Mexico is serving up a chance for consumers to get their own Pop-Guac kits with everything a guac enthusiast needs to create this inventive twist on the beloved snack. To enter, fans can visit Avocados From Mexico's Instagram page for a chance to win beginning July 23, 2024 through July 31, 2024. For the Pop-Guac recipe, official rules and how to enter, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com/recipe/guacamole_dips/pop-guac.

Scoop up some Pop-Guac, an unexpectedly fresh and fizzy way to enjoy Avocados From Mexico.

To learn more about Avocados From Mexico, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com, Facebook (facebook.com/avocadosfrommexico), Instagram (@avocadosfrommexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico). #PopGuac

ABOUT AVOCADOS FROM MEXICO

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly-effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

