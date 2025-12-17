Avoid Holiday Disruptions: Rooter Hero Open 24/7 Through the Holidays

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air announced today that all locations will open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week throughout the Christmas and New Year's holiday period. Homeowners across California and Arizona can rely on Rooter Hero for prompt and reliable plumbing repair services, including emergency calls, 24/7, no matter the day or time. Whether it's a burst pipe on Christmas morning or a clogged sewer line on New Year's Eve, Rooter Hero's licensed technicians are standing by to keep homes safe, comfortable, and running smoothly during the busiest time of the year.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Are all Rooter Hero locations open 24/7 through the holidays?

Yes, every Rooter Hero location in California and Arizona is open for plumbing repairs 24/7 throughout the holiday season.

How do I get in touch with a Rooter Hero Plumber?

You can call 1-833-806-4057 or visit https://www.rooterhero.com any time to schedule.

How do I know if my problem is worth calling about?

Call immediately if you have a major issue, such as a leak, sewage backup, lack of hot water, or loss of clean water, or loss of access to an essential plumbing fixture or appliance, as these can lead to serious property damage or health hazards.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air is a leading provider of residential plumbing and drain services in California and Arizona. Known for its fast, reliable service and community-first approach, Rooter Hero takes pride in providing comprehensive, quality plumbing work designed to meet each customer's unique needs.

To learn more about Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, call 1-833-806-4057 or visit the company's website at https://www.rooterhero.com . To learn about the company's seasonal specials, visit https://www.rooterhero.com/coupons . Contact: [email protected].

SOURCE Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air