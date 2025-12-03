Rooter Hero Volunteers with Children's Hunger Fund During Thanksgiving Season

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Helps, the charitable division of Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, proudly partnered with Children's Hunger Fund (CHF) in Los Angeles on Friday, November 14, to support the nonprofit's mission of delivering hope to children and families in need. As part of Rooter Hero's annual Thanksgiving season of giving, team members volunteered at CHF's Los Angeles distribution center, helping sort and prepare donated goods for distribution to local families.

Elissa Nouguez, Katherine Conchas, and David Powers of Rooter Hero volunteering at the Children’s Hunger Fund distribution center in Los Angeles, helping prepare donations for families in need.

"Volunteering with Children's Hunger Fund was an incredibly meaningful experience for our team," said Katherine Conchas, coordinator for Hero Helps at Rooter Hero. "We spent the day sorting donations that will go to local families who could use a helping hand this holiday season. We're grateful for the chance to serve and spread a little hope during this season of giving."

The volunteer event is part of Rooter Hero's ongoing commitment to supporting organizations that strengthen local communities through meaningful outreach. Through Hero Helps, employees regularly donate time, supplies, and professional expertise to local nonprofits.

About Children's Hunger Fund

Children's Hunger Fund (CHF) delivers hope to children by equipping local churches to meet the needs of their communities through food and support programs. With distribution centers in Los Angeles, San Antonio, Dallas, and Chicago, CHF partners with volunteers and donors to provide millions of meals annually. To learn more, visit www.childrenshungerfund.org.

About Hero Helps

Hero Helps is Rooter Hero's charitable division, created to give back to the communities the company serves. Throughout the year, Rooter Hero's team partners with local charities and nonprofits to provide support through donations, volunteer work, and essential services. Whether helping community facilities maintain reliable plumbing or partnering with organizations like the Children's Hunger Fund, Hero Helps embodies Rooter Hero's mission to serve others, inside and outside the home.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air is a leading provider of plumbing, drain, and HVAC services across California and Arizona. Known for its fast, dependable service and community-focused values, Rooter Hero takes pride in supporting local causes through the Hero Helps division.

For more information about Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, visit https://www.rooterhero.com. For information about Hero Helps, visit https://www.rooterhero.com/about-us/hero-helps/.

Contact: [email protected].

SOURCE Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air