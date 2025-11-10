Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air Announces Veterans' Day Appreciation Special: 11% Savings for Veterans All November

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air is proud to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation's veterans by offering an exclusive 11% discount on residential plumbing and HVAC services throughout the month of November. This Veterans' Day Appreciation Special is available exclusively for veterans and applies to services performed at residential homes within Rooter Hero's service areas in California and Arizona.

Promotional graphic showing a Veterans Day offer from Rooter Hero. The text reads: “Veterans Save All Month Long! 11% OFF. Thank you for your service! Residential homes only. Limit one per household. Cannot be combined with other coupons. Coupon must be provided at time of service. Offer expires November 30, 2025.” The design includes patriotic red and blue border accents with stars.
"At Rooter Hero, we recognize the sacrifice made by the brave men and women who have stepped up to serve our country," said Allie Lavoie, Vice President of Marketing for Rooter Hero. "This offer is a small token of our gratitude. We want veterans in our community to know they are seen, valued, and appreciated."

Offer Details:

  • Discount: 11% off one service

  • Service Type: Residential home services only

  • Availability: In all Rooter Hero service areas

  • Expiration: November 30, 2025

  • Restrictions: Exclusively for veterans. Limit one per household. Cannot be combined with other coupons, promotions, or offers. Coupon must be presented at the time of service. HVAC is not offered in all service areas.

To redeem the offer, veterans simply need to call to schedule their service (or book online at www.rooterhero.com) and reference the Veterans' Day Appreciation Special at the time of booking. Please note that HVAC is not offered in all service areas.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air
Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air is a leading home services company offering comprehensive solutions for plumbing, drain, sewer, and HVAC needs. Rooter Hero remains committed to supporting the communities it serves through dependable service. Operating with a customer-first mindset and a commitment to integrity, Rooter Hero's team of trusted technicians has served thousands of households across California and Arizona.

To learn more about Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, visit the company's website at https://www.rooterhero.com. To learn more about the company's other fall specials, visit https://www.rooterhero.com/coupons. Contact: [email protected].

