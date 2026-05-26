Avoid Post-FACS Sorting Delays: Choosing the Best Single B Cell Workflow for Antibody Discovery, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into how FACS-guided single B-cell sorting preserves native heavy/light chain pairing and enables high-throughput antigen-specific screening. Attendees will learn about the functional differences between B-cell culture-based and recombinant antibody expression-based post-sort workflows and what each approach is optimized for. The featured speakers will share a practical decision framework for selecting the right workflow based on discovery goals and timeline. The speakers will also share real-world case study data comparing hit rates and timelines across both approaches.

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Single B cell platforms have emerged as powerful tools for antibody discovery, enabling the rapid isolation and screening of thousands of antigen-specific B cells while preserving the native heavy and light-chain pairing critical to antibody function and selectivity. Among current variants, FACS-guided single B-cell sorting offers strong precision and throughput, making it an attractive option for programs where both speed and selectivity matter. This webinar explores how workflow selection after sorting can help reduce delays and improve efficiency in antibody discovery programs.

Once antigen-specific B cells have been sorted, researchers face a practical workflow decision: proceed through B cell culture to recover natively expressed antibodies or move directly to recombinant antibody expression using molecular biology techniques. Both approaches are well-established, but they are not interchangeable. Understanding which one aligns with the program's goals and timeline from the outset can meaningfully reduce time spent on steps that may not be necessary for a specific application.

In this webinar, the featured speaker will explore case studies comparing these two single B-cell post-sort workflows side by side. Drawing on hands-on experience deploying both approaches, the presentation will outline the practical considerations that should inform workflow selection: desired throughput, timeline, sequence recovery rate and the tradeoffs between culture-based and direct expression strategies.

By the end of the session, attendees will have a clearer framework for selecting the most appropriate post-FACS strategy for their antibody discovery programs. Whether working in early discovery, translational research or platform development, this webinar will provide actionable guidance to optimize single B-cell workflows for improved efficiency and success.

Register for this webinar to learn how to choose the right post-FACS single B cell workflow for Antibody Discovery.

Join Alain Agnememel, PhD, Principal Scientist, Antibody Discovery, Rockland Immunochemicals, for the live webinar with two live broadcasts: Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT) and Friday, June 12, 2026, at 2pm BST (3pm CEST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Avoid Post-FACS Sorting Delays: Choosing the Best Single B Cell Workflow for Antibody Discovery.

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