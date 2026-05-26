Executing MRD in Oncology Trials: From Protocol Design to Commercial Impact, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to translate MRD (minimal residual disease) strategy into executable trial design, including protocol structure, site selection, assay logistics and data quality planning. The featured speakers will share how cross-functional alignment across medical, operations and scientific teams drives investigator adoption and consistent execution. Attendees will see how early operational decisions around MRD can shape regulatory positioning, market access strategy and commercial differentiation.

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As MRD (minimal residual disease) becomes a decision-driving component of oncology development, the challenge is how to execute it reliably at scale. Translating MRD from strategy into practice requires more than assay selection. Sponsors must align protocol design, site capabilities, sample workflows, data integrity and cross-functional governance to ensure MRD data can support real clinical and regulatory decisions. In 2026, execution quality is increasingly the differentiator between MRD data that is merely informative and that which is actionable.

This webinar focuses on the operational realities of MRD-based trials and where execution most often breaks down. The session will explore protocol design decisions that directly impact feasibility, site burden, patient retention and data completeness. Topics will include selecting sites with appropriate patient flow and biomarker experience, aligning central and local laboratory processes, minimizing pre-analytical variability in specimen handling and ensuring MRD sampling windows are realistic within routine clinical workflows. The featured speakers will also discuss how clinical operations, medical and scientific leadership can work together to build investigator confidence and drive consistent adoption of complex biomarker-driven protocols.

Beyond execution, the webinar will examine how early operational decisions influence downstream outcomes. Sponsors must consider how MRD evidence will ultimately support regulatory positioning, payer value narratives, competitive differentiation and commercialization strategy. Embedding this perspective earlier in development helps ensure MRD data are not only collected but also structured to inform label relevance, patient segmentation and value communication.

Attendees will hear how Syneos Health integrates clinical operations, medical strategy and commercialization insight to help sponsors execute MRD-enabled trials with precision. The session will provide practical guidance for global and regional studies across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, with a focus on what must happen at the site level, across vendors and within internal teams to maintain quality. The goal is to help sponsors move from decision-making to disciplined execution and from biomarker complexity to development advantage.

Register for this webinar to learn how stronger operational design, site execution and cross-functional planning can improve data quality and downstream value in oncology trials.

Join experts from Syneos Health, Wael Harb (Moderator), MD, MBA, Head of R&D and Scientific Strategy, Early Phase Oncology; Patrick Melvin, Vice President, Therapeutic Strategy & Innovation; Jacquelyn Ritchie, MPH, Therapeutic Area Head of Hematology/Oncology; and Muaiad Kittaneh, MD, MBA, FACP, Global Head of R&D and Scientific Strategy, for the live webinar on Friday, June 12, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Executing MRD in Oncology Trials: From Protocol Design to Commercial Impact.

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