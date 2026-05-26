Improve Oncology Clinical Trial Readiness for Faster Proof-of-Concept, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how oncology trial strategies can accelerate proof-of-concept, improve development efficiency and support global evidence generation. Attendees will gain insight into traditional oncology trial designs that are no longer fit for purpose, driving the need for faster, more flexible and data‑driven approaches. The featured speakers will discuss how Bayesian dose‑finding designs enable quicker, safer decisions in early development while improving the probability of identifying optimal doses. Attendees will learn about master protocols (basket, umbrella and platform) that accelerate development by testing multiple therapies or biomarkers in parallel, reducing cost and redundancy. The speakers will also share how real-world evidence strengthens evidence generation, supporting trial design, regulatory decisions and broader applicability beyond controlled studies.

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncology drug development is under increasing pressure as programs face rising costs, extended timelines and persistently low success rates. Traditional oncology trial designs often struggle to keep pace with rapidly evolving science, complex biological targets and the need for earlier, more confident proof-of-concept (PoC) decisions. This webinar explores how adaptive, data-driven and globally integrated approaches can improve development efficiency while maintaining scientific and regulatory rigor.

The session will examine three complementary strategies reshaping oncology trials: Bayesian model-assisted designs, master protocols and the integration of real-world evidence (RWE). With a focus on accelerating PoC and enabling earlier inclusion of China in global development pathways, the webinar will show how these approaches can support faster go/no-go decisions, reduce patient exposure to suboptimal or excessively toxic doses and improve the probability of identifying the optimal biological dose.

Attendees will learn how Bayesian designs can support flexible, information-rich dose finding and extend beyond dose escalation into early expansion cohorts, where safety, pharmacodynamic and preliminary efficacy signals can emerge sooner. The session will also explore how master protocols, including basket, umbrella and platform trials, can reduce redundancy, shorten timelines and improve statistical and operational efficiency across global programs.

RWE will be discussed as a tool for strengthening evidence generation by supporting external or hybrid control arms, contextualizing single-arm PoC results and informing dose, population and endpoint selection. Together, these strategies can help sponsors optimize resource allocation and support earlier, more confident development decisions.

Register for this webinar to learn how oncology trial strategies can accelerate proof-of-concept, improve development efficiency and support global evidence generation.

Join Luke Gill, VP, Global Head of Oncology Scientific and Medical Affairs; and Dr. Yong Wang, Vice President, Head of Biometrics and Strategic Solutions, Emerald Clinical Trials, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Improve Oncology Clinical Trial Readiness for Faster Proof-of-Concept.

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