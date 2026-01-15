AVRA at Metropolitan Naples Delivers Luxury Highrise Living Downtown Naples

Construction is progressing rapidly with occupancy anticipated in fall 2026.

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avra at Metropolitan Naples is the newest luxury condominium high-rise coming to Downtown Naples. Starting from just $2M. Avra at Metropolitan Naples delivers luxurious contemporary living with panoramic views and the finest finishes, minutes from the best the city has to offer.

Avra at Metropolitan Naples provides homeowners with an exclusive, vibrant lifestyle just steps away from the area’s best shopping, dining and more.

Located at the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and Davis Boulevard, this groundbreaking development is poised to become the heart of downtown Naples' transformation, offering an unparalleled lifestyle, just steps away from the finest dining, shopping, and cultural experiences in Southwest Florida.

Avra is an intimate collection of 56 bespoke residences rising gracefully across 15 stories. Designed for discerning homeowners, the offering ranges from generously proportioned two-bedroom residences with dens to expansive four-bedroom estates, each crafted to deliver an uncompromising standard of luxury living.

Residences span from 1,890 to more than 6,300 square feet of meticulously designed, air-conditioned interiors. With pricing beginning at $2 million and select homes surpassing $7 million, Avra is reserved for those who value privacy, refinement, and enduring sophistication. Every residence is thoughtfully curated to reflect effortless elegance. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls capture sweeping views of the Gulf of Mexico, Naples Bay, and the downtown skyline, flooding interiors with natural light. Gourmet kitchens showcase Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, complemented by refined porcelain flooring and custom cabinetry creating an atmosphere that is both luxurious and welcoming.

Atop the building, a rooftop infinity pool offers uninterrupted panoramic views, blending sky, sea, and city into a singular experience. The fifth-floor amenity level serves as a social and lifestyle hub, featuring sophisticated indoor and outdoor lounges, an outdoor kitchen with grilling areas, and a private golf putting green—an inspired touch for residents who appreciate leisure and entertainment without leaving home.

"The amenities at Avra at Metropolitan Naples are unlike anything you'll find in the area," says Ed Gonzalez, director of sales. "From the moment you walk into the building, you know you're in a world-class, upscale environment that sets a new standard for luxury living."

Wellness is seamlessly integrated into daily life with a state-of-the-art fitness center and dedicated yoga studio, providing spaces designed for movement, mindfulness, and balance. Avra at Metropolitan Naples is more than a residence—it is a refined lifestyle destination, crafted for those who expect the exceptional and accept nothing less.

Avra at Metropolitan Naples was designed with every aspect of modern living in mind, combining luxury and practicality to create an environment where residents can truly thrive.

With extraordinary design, world-class amenities, and an unbeatable location, Avra at Metropolitan Naples will undoubtedly be the premier address in the City of Naples. For buyers, this represents a rare chance to secure a home in one of Naples' premier mixed-use communities. With its prime location, world-class amenities and luxury residences, Avra offers an opportunity that will not be repeated.

Prospective buyers are invited to experience the new sales gallery and learn more about this landmark opportunity in Naples. For details, visit MetropolitanNaples.com or call 239-758-9500. The Avra at Metropolitan Naples sales gallery is located at 1950 Mayfair Street, Naples, FL 34104.

Avra at Metropolitan Naples is an exclusive luxury residential highrise located in the heart of downtown Naples, Florida. With exceptional design, sophisticated amenities, and an unbeatable location, Avra is redefining modern luxury living in Southwest Florida.

