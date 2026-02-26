Avrek Law Highlights the Mission and Impact of the Maryam Parman Foundation for Children

Nationwide reach, local strength, and founder-led philanthropy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avrek Law today highlighted the ongoing work of the Maryam Parman Foundation for Children (MPFC), a nonprofit organization founded by Avrek Law CEO and Managing Partner Maryam Parman to support children and families facing medical and life-altering challenges.

Founded on the belief that professional success carries a responsibility to give back, MPFC was created to address gaps in access, resources, and support for children navigating complex medical and developmental needs. What began as a personal commitment has grown into a structured, community-supported organization focused on creating sustainable, long-term impact.

"The foundation represents why we do this work," said Parman. "As Avrek continues to grow, it is important that our values grow with us. MPFC exists to ensure children and families receive meaningful support—not just in moments of crisis, but over time."

Through direct assistance, partnerships, and strategic fundraising initiatives, the Maryam Parman Foundation for Children supports programs that improve quality of life for children while reducing barriers for families. The foundation's mission has become a natural extension of Avrek Law's culture, reinforcing a firmwide commitment to accountability, stewardship, and community investment.

Nationwide Reach. Local Strength.

Avrek Law is actively expanding its footprint across the United States, with established operations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. As the firm continues to build a national personal injury platform, it remains focused on consistent advocacy, high standards of service, and leadership rooted in local communities.

Looking ahead, MPFC will host its Annual Charity Golf Tournament on May 29, 2026, and traditionally hosts a Winter Gala, continuing its efforts to raise awareness and support for children and families in need.

Highlighting the work of the Maryam Parman Foundation for Children underscores Avrek Law's belief that meaningful leadership is measured not only by growth, but by the impact created beyond the courtroom.

