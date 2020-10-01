Award-Winning Clean Hair Care Brand Innersense Organic Beauty Launches True Enlightenment Scalp Scrub

This pre-cleanse exfoliation treatment is formulated with Hawaiian Red salt, which is rich in volcanic clay and minerals. Crafted to gently remove impurities, apple fruit restores hydration to the scalp and celery seed, green tea, peppermint and tea tree extracts help to soothe inflammation and irritation. True Enlightenment Scalp Scrub is ideal for everyone.

"Our community has been asking us to craft an exfoliating scrub, and we dedicated two years of research and formulation to bring True Enlightenment Scalp Scrub to market," says Greg Starkman, Innersense Organic Beauty founder. "This product helps to create a balanced scalp environment with an incredible lineup of soothing yet stimulating ingredients."

"With the growing interest in scalp health, it was important to develop a unique product that both invigorates and awakens," says Joanne Starkman, Innersense Organic Beauty founder. "We're happy to see how well the clean hair care community understands the role of the scalp, and its health, in beautiful hair days."

True Enlightenment Scalp Scrub, $42, 6.7 oz net wt., debuts in the United States, Canada, and Europe on October 1, 2020. For more information, visit innersensebeauty.com.

About Innersense Organic Beauty

Beauty professionals Greg and Joanne Starkman founded Innersense Organic Beauty to bring clean, pure and toxin-free hair care to salons, stylists and consumers seeking to make healthier choices. A leader in the clean hair care movement, the brand can be found in salons, specialty beauty retailers and e-retailers across the globe. Visit Innersensebeauty.com to learn more.

