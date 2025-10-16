Celebrating Award-Winning Excellence

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Excellence isn't something you achieve once — it's something you deliver every single day. At the Rocky Mount Event Center, that belief has been the foundation of everything we do, and now that commitment to world-class service, innovation, and guest experience has earned us one of the highest honors in the events industry. That long-standing commitment has propelled the Rocky Mount Event Center to national and global acclaim, culminating in its latest achievement: being named a 2025 Stella Silver Award Winner for Best Conference Center globally and a Finalist for Best Convention Center in the Southeast. This distinguished recognition positions the facility among the most celebrated and elite venues in the meetings, events, and hospitality industry.

The Rocky Mount Event Center Ranked Among Top Venues Worldwide in 2025 Stella Awards

This incredible achievement builds on a legacy of success that continues to elevate Rocky Mount Event Center on the national stage. In addition to this prestigious Stella Award recognition, the venue was recently announced as a 2025 ConventionSouth Readers' Choice Award Winner for the fourth consecutive year, and SportsEvents Media named the Rocky Mount Event Center as one of the Top 3 Volleyball Venues in the Nation. Together, these accomplishments reflect a consistent and unwavering standard of excellence across every facet of the operations — from corporate events and conventions to world-class sports tournaments and community programming.

The Northstar Meetings Group, in partnership with Meetings & Conventions and Successful Meetings, recently announced the recipients of the 9th Annual 2025 Stella Awards, celebrating 245 organizations worldwide that deliver exceptional service, creativity, and professionalism to the meetings and events industry. To be named a finalist or winner is no small feat — this year's awards drew more than 10,000 votes and over 1,000 nominations from meeting planners and event professionals across the globe. Each nominee underwent a rigorous review process by an esteemed panel of industry judges, selected by Northstar's editors, ensuring that every honoree represents the absolute best in the business.

The Stella Awards honor excellence across 16 categories and six regions worldwide, recognizing venues and organizations — from hotels and convention centers to airlines, cruise lines, and destination management companies — for their exceptional achievements in service quality, food and beverage, staff professionalism, innovation, and sustainability.

For the Rocky Mount Event Center, this honor is more than just an accolade — it's a reflection of our team's unwavering mission. "Excellence isn't a goal — it's our standard," said Cali Green, Catering and Conventions for the Rocky Mount Event Center. "From the very beginning, our team has worked tirelessly to deliver excellent experiences for every guest and every event. To now be recognized globally among the best in the world affirms the impact of that dedication."

These accolades also underscore the venue's expanding influence beyond its walls. As a leader in sports tourism, corporate events, entertainment, and community programming, the Rocky Mount Event Center has become a major driver of regional economic growth. In the most recent fiscal year alone, the facility hosted 294 events, welcomed more than 110,000 visitors from across the country, and generated over $25 million in economic impact for the region. These events, spanning national sports tournaments, large-scale conferences, concerts, expos, and community celebrations, have played a vital role in supporting local businesses, boosting tourism, and strengthening the economic vitality of Eastern North Carolina. With each year, the venue's impact continues to grow, positioning Rocky Mount as a premier destination for events that foster both economic development and community connection.

"Being named a Silver Winner for Best Conference Center globally and a Finalist for Best Convention Center in the Southeast is not just a celebration of what we've accomplished — it's a promise of what's to come," added Green. "It motivates us to continue pushing boundaries, innovating, and exceeding expectations in everything we do."

As the Rocky Mount Event Center celebrates these prestigious achievements, the recognition stands as a testament to the power of vision, collaboration, and unwavering dedication to excellence. With this momentum, the venue looks ahead to even greater opportunities to serve as a hub for connection, innovation, and excellent experiences.

Rocky Mount Event Center opened October 2018 and is managed by the industry-leading sport facility management firm, The Sports Facilities Companies.

About Rocky Mount Event Center

Rocky Mount Event Center is the premier event destination in the city and in the region. From sporting events to corporate meetings, the 165,000 square-foot Rocky Mount Event Center has space, functionality, and guest services to create memorable events for local residents and national rights holders. Rocky Mount Event Center is at the center of it all. For more information and to book your next event, visit: rockymountevents.com. Rocky Mount Event Center is a member of the SFM Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Management.

