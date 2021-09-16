Award-Winning Greater Portland Loan Officer Joins Forces With National Lender CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage is one of the nation's top 10 retail mortgage lenders, serving customers in all 50 states through more than 500 offices. The company, which has been recognized seven times on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest growing private enterprises, opened 54 branches in the first half of 2021 alone.

Noble is a top-producing loan officer with more than 18 years of experience in residential mortgage lending. She was named to the Scotsman Guide 2021 Top Originators list for Top Dollar Volume and ranked #94 among the Top Women Originators (Volume). She also was featured in the recently announced Mortgage Executive magazine list of the Top 1% Mortgage Originators in America for 2020.

"Steph is an exceptionally skilled loan officer leading an experienced team of professionals who work seamlessly to provide the very best service to their clients," said CrossCountry Mortgage Founder and CEO Ron Leonhardt, Jr. "Her energy, dedication, and can-do attitude are a great match with our business culture. We welcome Steph and her associates to the CCM family."

"I am excited to join CrossCountry Mortgage, a truly outstanding retail lender," Noble said. "CCM's cutting-edge technology and dedication to excellence fit perfectly with my business principles. My goal is to make the mortgage experience as engaging and memorable as the homebuying process. I look forward to continuing to provide my clients with the high-quality service they have come to expect from my team and me."

ABOUT THE NOBLE BRANCH

The Portland-based Noble branch of CrossCountry Mortgage is ready to serve its clients and referral partners with a blend of outstanding service, a transparent loan process, and a commitment to a superior mortgage experience.

ABOUT CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE

CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE, LLC is a top 10 retail mortgage lender in America, founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr. The company has more than 6,000 employees and licenses in all 50 states. A direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, CCM offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. CrossCountry Mortgage is on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and a recipient of several other local and national awards for sales and growth. For more information, please visit crosscountrymortgage.com.

