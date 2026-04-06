Award Winning Hospitality Group Noble 33 Announces New Japanese Restaurant To Debut At Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills In 2027

Led by Restaurateurs Mikey Tanha and Tosh Berman, The One Restaurant, Two Concept Experience by Noble 33 Will Occupy 12,000 Square-Feet of the Ground Floor

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International hospitality group Noble 33 announces a Japanese steakhouse featuring an izakaya concept within, landing in Beverly Hills in 2027. The new concepts, both housed under the same roof, will encompass nearly 12,000 square feet and will live at the ground floor of Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills , a boutique collection of luxury homes steps away from the Golden Triangle, located at 9900 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90212.

Rendering of Noble 33's upcoming restaurant at Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills (Credit: Noble 33) Rendering of Noble 33's upcoming restaurant at Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills (Credit: Noble 33)

The restaurant will mark the hospitality group's first foray into Japanese inspired dining, joining Noble 33's acclaimed collection, from Los Angeles to London, including Toca Madera , Medüza Mediterranea, Sparrow Italia and 1587 Prime . Central to the identity of Noble 33 restaurants, the additions to the group's portfolio will blend high-energy fine dining, culinary excellence, elevated design, and live music components. The Japanese steakhouse concept invites guests to explore the often-overlooked world of Japanese steak in addition to its beloved sushi counterpart, while the sister izakaya concept captures the energy of Tokyo's back-alley izakayas with a focus on small plates and ramen.

"The goal for Noble 33 has always been to expand across different cuisines, exploring how we can thoughtfully incorporate global dining experiences which have long inspired us as a point of departure for our menu," says Noble 33 Co-Founder and CEO Mikey Tanha. "For Rosewood Residences, we're introducing Los Angeles to our take on Japanese dining, anchored by the precision and immersive experience of a classic Noble 33 steakhouse."

Nahla Capital and GPI Companies are the esteemed global developers of Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills. "At Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, we set out to create an environment defined by discretion, exceptional quality, and a true sense of place in one of the world's most coveted locations. It was essential to partner with a hospitality group that shares this philosophy. Noble 33 brings a global standard of excellence and a distinctive culinary vision that will be thoughtfully attuned to both our residents and the surrounding community," said Genghis Hadi, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Nahla Capital.

Designed with Noble 33's award-winning in-house design team led by Tosh Berman, the interiors will channel rich transportive elements of traditional Japanese design reimagined with a bold, contemporary point of view. Warm, layered wood paneling and coffered ceilings establish an intimate, enveloping tone, while soft, golden lighting washes over leather banquettes and tailored seating. The space is anchored by a central bar and open sushi counter, bringing movement and energy to the room, while more private areas feel ceremonial, framed by shoji screens, samurai armor, and curated weapon displays. Large-scale artwork and bespoke millwork add depth and storytelling throughout. Rather than strict minimalism, the design flips traditional Japanese restraint on its head, embracing richness, color, and layering to create a space that feels dynamic, immersive, and distinctly elevated.

"We've had our Japanese concept in the works for several years and were waiting for the right location to bring it to life," shares Noble 33 Co-Founder Tosh Berman. "With 12,000 square feet, the space allows us to fully execute the design vision and create something unlike any other Japanese restaurant in the city."

For more information, visit https://www.noble33.com/ or follow on Instagram @noble33 .

ABOUT NOBLE 33

Noble 33 is a global hospitality group with a collection of restaurants, located stateside and abroad, offering patrons premium culinary and entertainment experiences. Helmed by entrepreneurs Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, Noble 33 has a brand-driven philosophy that allows the company to create signature experiences rooted in innovation, impeccable service, lively ambiance, and modern architecture and design. Noble 33's ongoing expansion of acclaimed restaurants ranging from the Mexico-City inspired Toca Madera and Italian-inspired steakhouse Sparrow Italia to the coastal Mexican Casa Madera and Mediterranean-influenced Meduza Mediterrania, as well as 1587 Prime, an American steakhouse concept created in partnership with Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Noble 33's concepts expand the boundaries of high-energy and high-touch fine dining restaurants. The brand's portfolio can currently be found in Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, Las Vegas, Kansas City, London, Scottsdale, Houston, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.noble33.com and @Noble.33 on Instagram.

ABOUT NAHLA CAPITAL

Nahla Capital is a private real estate developer and investor in U.S. gateway cities, recognized for delivering projects that combine architectural distinction, enduring quality, and a strong sense of place. Led by Genghis Hadi, the firm's portfolio includes The Raleigh Rosewood Residences Miami Beach, 1122 Madison Avenue, Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, 152 Elizabeth Street with Tadao Ando, 221 W 77th Street, and Austin Proper Residences. With $3 billion in assets under management and $600 million in equity deployed, Nahla Capital builds landmark developments that create lasting value.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Noble 33

Lucky Break Public Relations, [email protected], 323-602-0091

Mike Stommel, [email protected]

Sahra Simpson, [email protected]

Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills

Anna Crowley, [email protected]

SOURCE Noble 33