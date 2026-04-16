Noble 33 Appoints Michelin Star Veteran Chef Lee Bennett as Vice President of Culinary

Gordon Ramsay and Alain Ducasse Alumni to Oversee Culinary Program Across the Hospitality Group's Growing International Portfolio

DALLAS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning hospitality group Noble 33 announces the appointment of Chef Lee Bennett as Vice President of Culinary of its global portfolio. With more than two decades of leadership in the culinary world in Michelin-starred kitchens internationally, Bennett will oversee Noble 33's menu strategy and operations across Toca Madera , Mēdüzā Mediterrania, Casa Madera , Sparrow Italia , 1587 Prime , and new concepts that are slated to debut in 2027 and beyond.

Noble 33's Vice President of Culinary, Chef Lee Bennett (Credit: Noble 33)

Bennett will lead menu innovation, elevate culinary standards across all concepts, and drive the development of new dishes and dining experiences that reflect the group's commitment to quality, creativity, and consistency. With over ten new restaurants slated for the hospitality group across nine markets, Bennett will have a distinct opportunity to help shape the next chapter of the group's culinary program.

"Chef Bennett has worked alongside some of the most respected names in the culinary world," says Noble 33 CEO and Co-Founder Mikey Tanha. "At the helm of our culinary operation, we look forward to how he'll continue to push boundaries for our dining experience and overall guest journey."

Chef Lee Bennett began his career in Michelin-starred kitchens in Europe under globally renowned chefs Gordon Ramsay, Pierre Gagnaire, and Alain Ducasse. It was in the United Kingdom, while working as Head Chef at Ramsay's Savoy Grill, where he was lauded "Restaurant Chef of the Year" by the Craft Guild of Chefs, the leading, most prestigious chef association in the UK.

As Head Chef at Savoy Grill, Bennett meticulously maintained the restaurant's Michelin star. He later served as Executive Chef of landmark London dining destination, Le Pont de la Tour. During his tenure, he appeared on BBC's The Great British Menu, MasterChef UK, and Celebrity MasterChef UK. After that, he worked as Global Director of Culinary at Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, managing kitchen standards and development across the brand's international restaurant portfolio. Bennett has also designed and executed luxury dining experiences for international Formula 1 events, delivering elite hospitality experiences that combine world-class gastronomy with global sporting events.

"Chef Bennett brings a distinctive culinary approach that complements the philosophies we've been building at Noble 33," says Co-Founder and Chairman Tosh Berman. "I'm excited to closely collaborate with him to continue bringing the restaurant's vision to life and deliver a memorable experience for our guests."

Bennett's other previous roles include Director of Culinary at Caesars Entertainment and Property Executive Chef at MGM Resorts International, where he led all food strategy and operations across a multi-venue, high-volume luxury resort, overseeing performance, engagement and development of all culinary staff members.

"Noble 33 has built an incredibly strong portfolio of concepts that truly define what modern hospitality can be, with a rare balance of energy, intention, and creativity in the kitchen," says Chef Bennett. "It's exciting to step into a group that has already set such a high bar, and my goal is to build on that foundation by continuing to push boundaries, inspire our teams, and evolve our culinary voice across every concept."

Noble 33 restaurants are currently in Houston, Kansas City, Las Vegas, London, West Hollywood, Miami, New York, Scottsdale, and Toronto, with plans to open new concepts in Beverly Hills, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, and Chicago in the coming years.

For more information on Noble 33, visit https://www.noble33.com/ or follow on Instagram @noble.33 .

ABOUT NOBLE 33:

Noble 33 is a global hospitality group with a collection of restaurants, located stateside and abroad, offering patrons premium culinary and entertainment experiences. Helmed by entrepreneurs Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, Noble 33 has a brand-driven philosophy that allows the company to create signature experiences rooted in innovation, impeccable service, lively ambiance, and modern architecture and design. Noble 33's ongoing expansion of acclaimed restaurants ranging from the Mexico-City inspired Toca Madera and Italian-inspired steakhouse Sparrow Italia to the coastal Mexican Casa Madera and Mediterranean-influenced Meduza Mediterrania, as well as 1587 Prime, an American steakhouse concept created in partnership with Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Noble 33's concepts expand the boundaries of high-energy and high-touch fine dining restaurants. The brand's portfolio can currently be found in Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, Las Vegas, Kansas City, London, Scottsdale, Houston, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.noble33.com and @Noble.33 on Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Lucky Break PR; [email protected]

Sahra Simpson; [email protected]

Mike Stommel; [email protected]

323.602.0091

SOURCE Noble 33