Award Winning International Brand, HYDE, To Continue Expansion In Australia With Opening Of Second Location In Perth In October 2019

Accor's Chief Operating Officer Pacific Simon McGrath states, "We partnered with sbe to launch our first HYDE venue earlier this year on the Gold Coast and this opening is very much on the back of the success of this." McGrath, believes Hyde Perth will take Perth's restaurant and bar scene to a new level, adding, "It won't be like anything else in Perth and is destined to become a favourite for Perth locals, due to its unique offering and central Hay Street location, as well as domestic and international visitors to the city."

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe, states, "I and my team at sbe am extremely excited to see the HYDE brand grow in Australia with, our partner, Accor. This second opening is part of our international strategy to expand our hotel, residential, culinary and entertainment brands across the globe in collaboration with Accor."

Hyde Perth Kitchen + Cocktails will be Perth's chicest restaurant and bar, boasting an outdoor pool, sun loungers and DJ decks. Casual by day, classy by night, this laid-back venue, with music and entertainment at its core, will be a playground for after-work drinks or long, lazy lunches with friends or colleagues.

The opening of Hyde Perth will be a WA first for the HYDE brand, which is widely known for its iconic celebrity-packed venues in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Miami.

Hyde Perth's interior is the vision of designer Carlie Milosevic who has evoked her signature style with an urban chic vibe fitting for a lively pool bar and restaurant. Carlie Milosevic (formerly Waterman) came to prominence in Australia, first as Australia's Fashion Graduate of the Year (2012), swiftly followed with her highly acclaimed design of Hacienda Sydney, now recognised as one of The World's Most Instagrammable Bars LINK. Milosevic most recently designed Hyde Perth's sister venue, Hyde Paradiso which opened earlier this year on the Gold Coast LINK.

Reflecting on Perth's natural beauty, pastel sunsets and picturesque beaches, the venue's neutral colour scheme with pops of colour will create a timeless and relaxed alfresco space. Paying homage to the sites' previous tenant, Musgrove Music, the venue will also draw inspiration from the jazz age of the 1920's and 30's.

An island bar will frame the view out towards the pool, and features distinguished materials such as a Calcutta viola marble with a busy burgundy vein. Bi-fold doors open up to the leafy pool deck creating a seamless indoor-outdoor space, quite unique and enviable in Perth CBD.

Commandeering 550 square metres of space, both indoors and outdoors, on level one of Perth hottest new hotel, The Adnate, Hyde Perth will boast versatile seating options and a private dining room, which will be stand out features for event bookers. A flexible menu will also be on offer to cater for special occasions through to corporate events.

Tim Philips-Johansson of Sweet&Chilli has curated an impressive drinks list including a large cocktail list as well as oversize cocktails to share… and the wine list will be just as impressive. Tim is Australia's most awarded bartender bringing 17 years of experience to Hyde Perth. HYDE is known globally for large format drinks designed to share and Hyde Perth will maintain this focus on fun, flavoursome drinks that can be enjoyed anytime day and night.

There's also a lot to choose from on Hyde Perth's wide-roaming menu of familiars and favourites, such as street-food snacks, to hearty mains, pizzas and an entire bottomless fries menu. Peru-born, Moroccan-travelled Chef Danny Sanchez has crisscrossed the Mediterranean (Greece, Turkey and Morocco) to produce an unbelievably distinctive and delicious menu.

For those feeling the hump day slump, Hyde Perth will offer mid-week specials and for those looking to wind down on the weekend, HYDE's famous pool parties will be in full swing.

Hyde Perth is located on level one of The Adnate (900 Hay Street, WA 6000).

Accor's newest Art Series hotel, The Adnate, will also open in October. Inspired by the powerful multicultural portraiture of renowned Australian big wall street artist Matt Adnate, the hotel features one of the world's largest 'mega murals' – a monumental artwork spanning 25 storeys; the largest ever painted by Adnate. Colourful and soulful, the 250-room hotel is an open invitation of hospitality and discovery. In the lobby, two original canvases greet with awe-inducing detail, while two large-scale murals and 650 giclée prints of Adnate's most-recognised works weave their way throughout.

ABOUT HYDE

Hyde is the long-standing popular hybrid restaurant and nightlife venue concept, from sbe, the leading international hospitality group that develops manages and operates award-winning global hospitality brands.Hyde invites guests to take refuge from the conventional hospitality experience and unwind in luxurious surrounds with the best music, cuisine, and mixology among a sophisticated community of global influential artists, celebrities and athletes, with their inviting "welcome home" atmosphere.

The iconic Hyde Lounge in Los Angeles first opened its doors in 2006 in its original space, and moved in 2014 to reopen in a larger space to introduce its popular dining patio, and update the concept with a "Kitchen and Cocktails" component. Five years later, Hyde has maintained itself as an exclusive Sunset Strip mainstay, coveted nightlife experience by Hollywood's top players and nightlife elite. Since, the brand has expanded the concept to include Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach in Miami, Hyde at T-Mobile Arena, Hyde Staples at Staples Center in Downtown LA and now, its first international outpost in Australia's Gold Coast, Hyde Paradisio. Hyde has also created pop up activations at world renowned events like SuperBowl and Coachella. The expansion of Hyde into the hotel space in 2017 marked an opportunity to translate the brand into a global hospitality concept founded on the values that the Hyde lounges were built on. Hyde currently has two Hotels, Resorts and Residences in operation including Midtown Miami and Hollywood Florida, and over 5 in the pipeline in global destinations like Doha and Singapore.

ABOUT SBE

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, Hyde Hotel & Residences, and The Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Hyde Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique and meaningful experiences in more than 4,800 hotels, resorts, and residences across 100 countries. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands from luxury to economy, Accor has been providing hospitality savoir-faire for more than 50 years. Beyond accommodations, Accor enables new ways to live, work, and play with Food & Beverage, nightlife, wellbeing, and coworking brands. To drive business performance, Accor's portfolio of business accelerators amplify hospitality distribution, operations, and experience. Guests have access to one of the world's most attractive hotel loyalty programs—Le Club AccorHotels. Accor is deeply committed to sustainable value creation, and plays an active role in giving back to planet and community. Planet 21 – Acting Here endeavours to act for positive hospitality, while Accor Solidarity, the endowment fund, empowers disadvantaged groups through professional training and access to employment. Accor SA is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States. For more information visit accor.com. Or become a fan and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE sbe

