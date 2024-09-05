SAM NAZARIAN'S SBE OPENS MXO, A MEXICAN STEAKHOUSE CENTERED AROUND WOOD-FIRE COOKING, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AWARD-WINNING CHEF, WES AVILA

Quotes

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO, sbe stated, "It has been such an honor to work closely with Chef Wes Avila over the past year and we are thrilled to finally be able to bring our vision to life with the opening of MXO, alongside partners, Marc Anthony and Giancarlo Pagani. Our Mexican Steakhouse is the result of Chef Avila's passion and creativity and the restaurant truly embodies the history and soul of this extraordinary cuisine. MXO is our first project together and I cannot wait to continue building our longstanding partnership. This restaurant marks the first of many upcoming sbe restaurant and nightlife openings in Los Angeles this year, and we are excited to revitalize the hospitality sector in the city and provide locals and visitors alike, new inspiring options built on sbe's unparalleled service and vision."

Chef Wes Avila stated, "I am looking forward to taking the next step in my culinary career, working on a unique and deeply personal food concept, in partnership with sbe. The opportunity to blend my heritage with sbe's innovative approach to hospitality promises an exceptional dining experience. Together, we will create a space that celebrates authenticity, and the vibrant flavors and spirit of Mexico."

Giancarlo Pagani stated, "It is such an honor to be collaborating with Sam Nazarian again, to bring the amazing talent and vision of Wes Avila to life with MXO. This restaurant will be one of a kind, and will become one of the great dining institutions in Los Angeles."

The Menu

MXO, meaning "Mexican Origins," is the synthesis of Chef Wes Avila's inspiration from him numerous travels to Monterrey, a city whose culinary identity is found in speciality meat-forward dishes; his desire to return to the effortless-yet-flavorful, wood-fired preparations that are the basis of traditional Mexican cuisine; as well as his innate ability to blend seasonal California ingredients into Mexican cuisine. With the menu centered around the wood-fired grill, guests can expect dishes featuring expertly-grilled proteins and seasonal California produce such as: Whole Grilled Prawns with Vale hot sauce, fennel and lime; and The Cowboy consisting of a 20 oz Bone-in Ribeye; Grilled Cabbage Caesar with lemon aioli, Parmesan and croutons; Seasonal Tlayuda with black beans, Mole Rojo sprinkled with Oaxaca Cheese and avocado; Roasted Squash Mole with Mole Rojo and queso fresco topped with pickled onion.

The wood-fire grilled-prepared dishes will be complemented with quintessential Mexican dishes infused with Chef Avila's modern California sensibility including a showstopping, Birria Beef Hammer with whole braised Waygu Beef shank in a rich and delicate Consome served with radish, lime, cilantro and accompanying salsas as well as a Lobster Ceviche with Bruja sauce, Heirloom tomato and purslane.

The beverage program features unique house-made craft cocktails infused with Mexican influence such as the MXO Negroni with Rooibos Infused Dos Hombres, Granada-Vallet Amaro, Carpano Bianco Vermouth, Amante Aperitif and the Pura Candela with Chipotle Infused Patron, Nixta Elote, Mango Gomme, Cilantro and Lime.

The Space

MXO will offer guests a refined-but-unpretentious luxury steakhouse experience with unparalleled hospitality that will ultimately position itself as a new dining destination in Los Angeles. The 4,960 sq. ft. space, a ground-up remodel designed by celebrity designer Jae Omar—whose past clients include Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Zedd, and LA Rams head coach Sean McVay—boasts a thoughtfully curated layout.

The venue features a central main bar that serves as a focal point, with each of the outdoor patios adorned with cozy firepits, creating an inviting atmosphere for guests to enjoy. For those seeking a more intimate setting, MXO offers private dining rooms that can serve up to 22 people for exclusive gatherings. The expansive space accommodates 150 seated guests for dinner service and up to 292 guests for standing events, ensuring a versatile environment for a variety of occasions.

The Chef

MXO is the latest concept from Chef Wes Avila, who is an award-winning culinary icon in Los Angeles known for his nuanced blend of regional California and Mexican Cuisine. Chef Avila began his career with stints in L'Auberge, Marché and Le Comptoir. He is best known for the meteoric rise of Guerrilla Tacos, which he started as an experimental street cart that eventually became a roving food truck, and subsequently, an award-winning brick and mortar restaurant in Los Angeles' Arts District; in 2017, Avila was a James Beard Semi-Finalist in the category, 'Best Chef, West,' while in 2019 Guerilla Tacos received a Bib Gourmand by the Michelin Guide to California. In 2020, Avila opened Piopiko Tacos as a culinary partner with Ace Hotel Kyoto as well Angry Egret Dinette, a genre-bending ode to Los Angeles' street food culture, located in Chinatown's Mandarin Plaza. Most recently, Avila opened Ka'teen in Hollywood.

The opening of MXO marks the first restaurant concept from Disruptive Restaurant Group since the company announced its exclusive equity partnership with iconic singer, songwriter, actor and entrepreneur Marc Anthony and his company Magnus. This partnership intends to build sbe's new multi-vertical business strategy to not only focus on growing the brand among Latin American audiences but to also solidify sbe's position as the leading luxury and lifestyle hospitality platform in the world. In addition, sbe is soon to open Zouk LA, in partnership with Resorts World's Zouk Group as well as its transformative $18 Million buildout of Casa Dani and Katsuya in Century City. These two projects, together with the $12 Million buildout for MXO drive a collective $37 Million injection into the city of Los Angeles, revitalizing the heart of the city.

MXO is located at 826 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069 and will begin welcoming guests on Friday, September 6th, 2024. Reservations are available on OpenTable. MXO will be open Tuesday-Thursday from 5:30-10pm and Friday-Saturday from 5:30-11pm. For further information please visit www.mxosteakhouse.com or @mxosteakhouse on Instagram.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates world-class hotels, restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Over the last decade, sbe has mastered the art of creating desirable destinations; the lifestyle platform included over 100 hotels and 150 restaurants and lounges. In 2020, Sam Nazarian shifted his focus to the culinary and nightlife world by launching Disruptive Restaurant Group (DRG.) DRG incubates and operates globally renowned culinary brands including critically-acclaimed restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. By partnering with an impressive roster of internationally renowned culinary talent, DRG concepts are committed to innovation and setting new industry standards. Restaurants and lounges include: Casa Dani, by three Michelin-starred Chef Dani Garcia; Citizens; Katsuya, by Chef Katsuya Uechi; Kumi; MXO by Wes Avila, Doheny Room; HYDE; LiFE; and S Bar. Sam Nazarian has consistently demonstrated his ability to anticipate and shape the future of hospitality and gastronomy. With his unwavering passion, entrepreneurial prowess, and a portfolio of iconic brands, Sam has cemented his position as a trailblazer in both the hospitality and culinary world for generations to come. To learn more, visit sbe.com .

