Award-Winning Series Mission Unstoppable Renewed Through 2025-2026 Season on CBS

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a leading producer and distributor of educational and informational programming, and Lyda Hill Philanthropies, through its IF/THEN® initiative, have renewed the weekly television series Mission Unstoppable for an additional two seasons (through 2025-2026) on CBS. Season 6 of the program, which airs weekend mornings as part of the CBS WKND educational/informational program block, will debut this fall (check local listings).

Miranda Cosgrove is host and co-executive producer of "Mission Unstoppable," which has been renewed for two more seasons on CBS, as part of the CBS WKND educational/informational program block. The program has been recognized by the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy as the only television show focused on encouraging young women to pursue STEM careers.

The award-winning program will continue to be hosted by Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly, Despicable Me) and executive produced by Cosgrove and Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis through the Geena Davis Institute. Earlier this year, Mission Unstoppable was honored with 16 international Telly awards, nominated for a 2024 Webby award for its digital-first series Stem Loft, and was recognized by the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy as the only show on television focused on encouraging young women to pursue STEM careers.

This season, Mission Unstoppable will continue to celebrate outstanding women who have achieved success in STEM fields and beyond. Among other inspirational personalities, viewers will meet Cecilia Aragon, a two-time bronze medalist in the US National and World Aerobatics Championships, who also happens to be one of the nation's most accomplished data scientists; Morgan Yost, who has juggled duties as a Denver Broncos cheerleader with her job as an aerospace engineer at Lockheed Martin; and Heather Peters, known for her involvement with a different type of physical endurance -- helping the Puckerbutt Pepper Company produce two of the hottest peppers known to humankind.

"Our partners at Lyda Hill Philanthropies are true advocates who inspire young women to pursue careers in STEM professions," said Bryan Curb, HMPG EVP and general manager, education/information. "Together with CBS, we will continue to amplify this mission by bringing more inspirational stories of women in STEM to Mission Unstoppable."

"For five seasons, Mission Unstoppable has been a core component of the IF/THEN® initiative through its influential programming that has an impact on the future career path of girls and young women," said Nicole Small, CEO of Lyda Hill Philanthropies and Co-Founder of IF/THEN®.

Mission Unstoppable is part of HMPG's current program portfolio comprised of more than 30 weekly series and hundreds of hours of content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a library of more than 4,000 hours of programming and its content can be found in 97 countries.

About Lyda Hill Philanthropies // IF/THEN® - Founded in 2019, IF/THEN®, an initiative of Lyda Hill Philanthropies, seeks to further advance women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) by empowering current innovators and inspiring the next generation of pioneers. Rooted in a firm belief that there is no better time to highlight positive and successful female professional role models, IF/THEN® is designed to activate a culture shift among young girls to open their eyes to STEM careers by: (1) funding and elevating women in STEM as role models, (2) convening cross-sector partners in entertainment, fashion, sports, business and academia to illuminate the importance of STEM everywhere, and (3) inspiring girls with better portrayals of women in STEM through media and learning experiences to pique their interest in STEM careers. Putting words to action, the initiative has launched an Emmy-nominated television series, Mission Unstoppable, created the IF/THEN® Collection, the world's largest free resource library of photos and videos of diverse women in STEM, and launched the #IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit, a monumental installation of 120 life-sized 3D-printed statues of real women STEM professionals. IF/THEN® content has garnered hundreds of millions of views from women and girls furthering the approach that if you support women and girls in STEM, then you can change the world.

About Hearst Media Production Group

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in nearly 100 countries. Its popular shows include the Emmy® Award-winning educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks airing weekends nationwide including "Weekend Adventure," on ABC stations; "CBS WKND," on the CBS Network; "The More You Know," on the NBC Network; "One Magnificent Morning," on the CW Network; "Mi Telemundo" on the Telemundo Network and "Go Time" on independent stations. HMPG also produces and/or distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien, America's #1 nationally syndicated public affairs news magazine; Consumer Reports TV, and the company's dedicated FAST channels Xplore, The Jack Hanna Channel and Rovr Pets, available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms. HMPG has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Charlotte. HMPG is represented by United Talent Agency.

