Award-Winning Staffing Agency in South Florida: PrideStaff Fort Lauderdale Named Office of the Year

FRESNO, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, recognized PrideStaff Fort Lauderdale as its Office of the Year at the company's 2026 Annual Conference. The award honors the top-performing office in the PrideStaff system for 2025 and reflects measurable impact for employers and job seekers across South Florida.

Led by Owners/Strategic-Partners Carmen and Robert Calamia, the Fort Lauderdale office distinguished itself by delivering consistent hiring results in one of the most competitive labor markets in the country. Through disciplined execution, proactive workforce planning, and strong client communication, the team helped local businesses maintain productivity, reduce hiring delays, and scale with confidence.

Throughout the year, the office combined operational precision with forward-thinking strategy to stay ahead of shifting workforce demands. By leveraging advanced workforce tools such as PrideStaff Edge Pro® and pairing them with workforce consulting and hands-on leadership, the Fort Lauderdale team created structured hiring processes designed to reduce disruption and improve employee retention for employers.

For South Florida business leaders, partnering with a top-performing staffing agency of this caliber means more than filling open roles. It means access to reliable hiring support, data-informed workforce insights, and a recruiting partner focused on long-term business alignment. Whether navigating peak demand, seasonal surges, or sustained growth, the Fort Lauderdale team prioritizes responsiveness and accountability at every stage of the hiring process.

"We believe excellence isn't something you reach once, it's something you commit to every single day," said Carmen Calamia. "Our focus is helping South Florida employers build strong, stable teams while creating meaningful opportunities for the candidates we serve."

"Carmen and Robert have built a high-performance culture centered on client impact," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "Their disciplined leadership and commitment to service have delivered exceptional results in the Fort Lauderdale market, and we're proud to recognize them as our Office of the Year."

The Office of the Year award represents the highest level of achievement within the PrideStaff system. This latest recognition builds on a sustained record of performance, including six President's Circle awards — an honor reserved for top-performing offices within the PrideStaff network. For South Florida employers, that consistency signals a staffing partner with a proven ability to deliver results year after year, not just during a single standout season.

