Top Staffing Agency in Carlsbad Recognized With National Award for Exceptional Employer and Candidate Support

FRESNO, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, named PrideStaff Carlsbad its New Office of the Year at the company's 2026 Annual Conference. The award recognizes a new office that has delivered exceptional early results while creating measurable impact for employers and job seekers in its local market.

This year's theme, "Stronger. Faster. Bigger." reflects PrideStaff's commitment to helping businesses scale with confidence in a competitive labor environment. In its first year, PrideStaff Carlsbad distinguished itself by providing responsive hiring support, clear communication, and workforce solutions tailored to the needs of North County San Diego employers.

The office is led by Owner/Strategic-Partner Bob Reddy, a 32-year U.S. Navy veteran who achieved the rank of Commodore before retiring from military service. Bob has applied his mission-focused leadership approach to staffing, building a business centered on urgency, precision, and accountability. For local employers, that translates into faster hiring cycles, stronger candidate alignment, and a staffing partner that treats every workforce challenge as a priority.

From day one, Bob built the Carlsbad team around one priority: delivering staffing results that directly support client performance. Rather than treating hiring as a transaction, the team takes a consultative approach — working to understand each employer's production goals, workforce pressures, and growth plans before recommending a solution. That discipline translates into faster response times, dependable placements, proactive communication, and hiring strategies aligned with real business demand. For local employers, it means fewer disruptions, stronger retention, and a staffing partner accountable for measurable outcomes.

"Joining PrideStaff has been an incredibly rewarding experience," said Bob. "Much like a naval operation, effective staffing requires precision, trust, and a shared objective. I'm fortunate to lead an incredible team dedicated to keeping local businesses growth-ready while opening doors to meaningful careers for the people we serve."

PrideStaff leadership notes that the Carlsbad office's recognition reflects both strong local execution and the advantage of combining local ownership with national resources.

"Bob's disciplined leadership and commitment to client service have had an immediate impact in the Carlsbad market," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "He has built a team that listens carefully, responds quickly, and delivers workforce solutions that help businesses operate with confidence. We're proud to recognize PrideStaff Carlsbad as our New Office of the Year."

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California.

