From Temporary Assignment to Warehouse Manager: PrideStaff Names Elijah Staten National Temporary Employee of the Year

FRESNO, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, named Elijah Staten, an associate of their PrideStaff Houston (Northwest) office, its National Temporary Employee of the Year during the company's 2026 Annual Conference.

The National Temporary Employee of the Year Award recognizes an associate whose work ethic, resilience, and growth embody the opportunity that temporary employment can create. Staten's journey demonstrates how determination, accountability, and performance can transform a short-term assignment into a long-term career path.

Staten began his assignment with PrideStaff's Houston (Northwest) office in 2024. From day one, he approached the opportunity as a stepping stone toward something bigger. After relocating to Houston, he overcame significant challenges — including relying on borrowed transportation and rideshare services — to ensure perfect attendance and consistent performance.

His reliability and leadership mindset quickly earned the trust of client management. In August 2025, he was promoted to Warehouse Manager and selected to open a brand-new branch location in Florida, a major milestone that reflected both his performance and the confidence he inspired.

For job seekers, Staten's story reinforces a powerful message: temporary roles can open doors to permanent advancement. By taking initiative, seeking additional responsibility, and committing to excellence, he created new opportunities for himself and long-term stability for his future.

"When I started with PrideStaff, I knew I wanted more than just a job; I wanted to build something meaningful," said Staten. "Getting hired by the client, earning a promotion, and relocating to open a new location gave me the chance to truly change my life. I'm grateful for the opportunity and hope to help others on my team grow the same way."

PrideStaff leadership noted that Staten's journey highlights the impact that commitment and perseverance can have when paired with the right opportunity.

"Elijah's journey is a powerful reminder that a temporary assignment can become the foundation for long-term success," said Mike Aprile, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "His work ethic, integrity, and commitment to excellence earned the confidence of his employer and created a clear path to leadership. We're proud to recognize him as our National Temporary Employee of the Year and celebrate the example he sets for others pursuing growth through opportunity."

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

