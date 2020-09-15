Award-Winning Wine Road Podcast Showcases Winemakers During Pandemic

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Tastings have become the most popular way to enjoy wine with winemakers during the COVID-19 pandemic—but while Zoom burnout is a thing—podcasts continue to give listeners an avenue to connect with winemakers whenever they choose. The Wine Road Podcast, the two-time Gold Taste Award winning podcast, pivoted its regular format and is focusing on connecting listeners to winemakers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic through the new Winemaker Chat Series.

Podcast guest • Oded Shaked of Longboard Winery, Episode 110

"Just like everyone else in the hospitality and tourism industry, Wine Road is finding new connect with our wine loving consumers through the pandemic," says Beth Costa, Executive Director of Wine Road. "We know our podcast listeners love our regular podcasts because they are well-rounded and focused on what makes Sonoma County unique versus just wine. However, we're finding that in the absence of being able to visit and more down time on their hands, our listeners are excited to get to know more our wineries and winemakers."

The Wine Road Podcast Winemaker Chat Series features informal chats with local winemakers that include what is currently happening at their winery. Listeners can get to know their favorite winemaker or get acquainted with a new one with the easy listening, anywhere, anytime format of the podcast, no zoom appointment necessary. Podcast hosts, Costa and freelance writer Marcy Gordon get all the details on latest releases and on-going work in the winery as well as the personal side of things - their hobbies, what they love to do, cook and drink, and so on.

Past Winemaker Chats include:

Brad Beard of Mercury Wine -- Episode 111

of -- Episode 111 Oded Shaked of Longboard Winery – Episode 110

Sonia Byck-Barwick and Dan Barwick of Paradise Ridge – Episode 108

and of Paradise Ridge – Episode 108 Rick Hutchison Amphora Wines Winery – Episode 106

The Wine Road Podcast is a top-rated Travel podcast on iTunes and available for download on all podcast-streaming services, including iTunes, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher as well as at https://wineroadpodcast.com/.

ABOUT THE WINE ROAD PODCAST

Marcy Gordon and Beth Costa bring a wealth of knowledge and personal experience regarding, food, wine, events, and travel in and around Northern Sonoma County. Dubbed the Click and Clack of Wine—their snappy banter and laugh filled show provides insider tips on wine tasting and advice for listeners planning everything from a day trip to a two week stay in Wine Country. The Wine Road Podcast is produced by Wine Road, Northern Sonoma County.

