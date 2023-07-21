Awardco Integrates with ADP Workforce Now to Streamline Employee Recognition

Awardco's integration with ADP Workforce Now allows clients to more easily synchronize employee data, reducing administration headaches.

LEHI, Utah, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the leader in employee recognition and rewards, has announced a seamless integration with ADP Workforce Now, offering clients an easy-to-use solution to synchronize employee data between ADP and Awardco.

ADP is the world's largest payroll company with over one million customers, and now Awardco clients that use ADP as their HRIS system can easily add, update, remove, and manage employee information in ADP—and the changes will automatically reflect in Awardco. This ensures accurate and efficient reporting, more effective employee recognition, and reduced administration time and effort for ADP & Awardco clients.

Steve Sonnenberg, CEO of Awardco, expressed excitement about the integration, saying, "Our collaboration with ADP Workforce Now is a significant milestone in our commitment to providing clients with a seamless and user-friendly recognition experience. By integrating ADP's data capabilities with Awardco, we make it easier for companies to build a culture of appreciation and recognize their employees' contributions."

Awardco's integration with ADP Workforce Now revolutionizes how organizations implement and manage employee recognition, benefitting employers and employees alike.

About Awardco

Awardco is a leading employee recognition and total rewards platform that incentivizes behavior and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. As a featured partner with Amazon Business, Awardco provides the largest reward network in the world with zero markups, helping organizations boost engagement, reduce spend, and build culture. For more information, visit www.awardco.com.

Media Contact:
Bronson Dameron
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Awardco

