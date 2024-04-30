Awardco Invests in Client Success with Industry Leader Chantale Callingham

Welcoming Callingham as Vice President of Client Success heralds greater investment in Awardco's long-term growth and category-leading client satisfaction.

LEHI, Utah, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the leading provider of employee recognition and rewards solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran Chantale Callingham as Vice President of Client Success. With over 12 years leadership experience in roles at several global hr technology organizations, Callingham brings valuable depth and proven expertise to the Awardco team.

Chantale Callingham, VP of Client Success at Awardco

Previous to joining Awardco, Callingham served for 5 years at rewards and recognition pioneer O.C. Tanner, culminating in her promotion to Director of Client Success. During this time Callingham helped build their client success strategy and led initiatives that drove increased client satisfaction and retention. With a proven record in the rewards and recognition industry, Callingham will play a crucial part in driving Awardco's growth and client retention initiatives.

"We could not be more excited to have Chantale join our team," said Steve Sonnenberg, CEO of Awardco. "Her industry expertise and leadership acumen are exactly what we need to drive our client success strategy forward through this important period of growth. In getting to know Chantale it's clear that her ability to articulate client needs and see opportunities for strategic growth will help us level up our client success initiatives in every aspect."

"I am thrilled to be joining the Awardco team," said Chantale. "From day one I have felt welcome, appreciated, and a sense of belonging and comfort—it was like a homecoming. It's an exciting time at Awardco. With over 91% in logo retention, Awardco is already an industry leader, and I look forward to finding new and inspiring ways to surprise and delight our customers."

Chantale holds an MBA from the Australian Institute of Business and is passionate about putting the client first and driving business growth through strategic client success initiatives.

About Awardco

Awardco is the leading employee recognition and rewards platform that boosts employee productivity, reduces spend on disorganized rewards programs, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. As a featured partner with Amazon Business, Awardco has the largest reward network in the world with zero markups and easy rewards management. Get a demo at www.awardco.com/start .

