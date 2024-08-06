Awardco Launches External Recognition, An Employee Rewards and Recognition Innovation Built for Customer-Facing Teams

External Recognition allows customers, vendors, partners, or any third-party to recognize employee efforts and service from the outside in, further enhancing a culture of appreciation.

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the leader in employee recognition and rewards, introduced External Recognition today, further strengthening their industry-leading innovations for employee recognition, rewards, productivity, and engagement. The External Recognition feature allows customers, vendors, partners, or any third-party to recognize employee efforts and service in real-time, uniting customers and employees and strengthening value-driven cultures of recognition.

External Recognition further extends Awardco's lead in the industry by bringing customers into employee recognition. This feature is especially impactful for front line, deskless, and all customer-facing roles as they interact with customers more than they do their own coworkers. Customers can recognize employees for exceptional service on the spot, and the recognition shows up in the Awardco recognition feed for all employees to see.

Industries such as Healthcare, Retail, Food Service, Professional Services, and more will benefit from this feature as their employees can now be recognized by their customers, expanding the culture of appreciation beyond the office environment. Awardco is also debuting AI-powered recognition monitoring and approvals to ensure safe and compliant use of language that meets industry standards while saving admin's hours on approval workflows.

Steve Sonnenberg, CEO of Awardco, expressed his excitement about the feature, saying, "Awardco is the leader in the employee recognition and rewards space in many ways, and we are thrilled to expand the power of recognition to the valued customers of every organization. We've already seen the power of External Recognition in our own organization, and it's incredible to see how it will impact so many different industries."

External Recognition further solidifies Awardco as the industry leader in the employee recognition space, and is yet another innovation as Awardco moves forward in its mission to become the world's largest configurable marketplace designed to drive human behavior, powered by AI.

To learn more about External Recognition visit http://award.co/external-recognition .

About Awardco

Awardco is the leading employee recognition and rewards platform that boosts employee productivity, reduces spend on disorganized rewards programs, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. As a featured partner with Amazon Business, Awardco provides the largest reward network in the world with zero markups and easy rewards management.

