Awardco Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Awardco to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, a leading employee recognition and rewards platform, today announced the availability of Awardco in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Awardco customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform with streamlined deployment and management.

Awardco provides a comprehensive employee recognition and rewards solution that helps organizations boost engagement, retention, and productivity. By leveraging the power of Azure, Awardco now offers enhanced scalability, security, and integration capabilities to its global customer base. The platform's availability in the Azure Marketplace enables seamless deployment and management for organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to large enterprises.

"We're thrilled to bring Awardco to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Steve Sonnenberg, CEO of Awardco. "This collaboration allows us to extend our reach and provide Azure customers with a powerful tool to recognize and reward their employees effectively. The scalability and reliability of Azure perfectly complement our mission to help organizations build a culture of appreciation and drive business success through engaged employees."

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes Awardco, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like Awardco, LLC, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Awardco

Awardco incentivizes behavior and builds workplace culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Awardco provides the largest reward network on the planet—all with zero markups. Coupled with the flexibility to build any number of recognition, incentive, milestone, or behaviorally driven programs, Awardco's platform drives employee engagement and reduces spend on recognition and rewards. Awardco is headquartered in Provo, Utah. For more information, visit www.awardco.com.

