Awardco Partners with Gold Medal Gymnast and Advocate Aly Raisman

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the leading provider of employee recognition and rewards solutions, proudly announces its partnership with Aly Raisman, the celebrated captain of the gold-winning US Women's Gymnastics teams of 2012 and 2016. This partnership propels Awardco into larger social initiatives, underscoring its commitment to Recognize the Good and establishing itself as the world's most positive platform.

Aly Raisman, the third-most decorated American gymnast, is renowned for her advocacy for empowerment and positive change. She uses her platform to support survivors of sexual abuse, promote healing and champion self-care. Now, the two-time team captain will also help lead Awardco's Recognize the Good campaign, celebrating individuals and organizations making meaningful contributions across all sectors.

Through this partnership, Aly and Awardco aim to inspire leaders to acknowledge and reward positive actions within their teams, fostering a culture of appreciation and support. Aly's journey from World Champion to advocate aligns seamlessly with Awardco's mission to bring recognition to all facets of life.

"Partnering with Aly has been an incredible journey," said Steve Sonnenberg, Awardco CEO. "Her dedication to bringing awareness and healing to various challenges provides invaluable insights and inspiration to leaders everywhere. This partnership extends beyond HR, offering guidance to any leader committed to their people."

Aly Raisman expressed her excitement about the partnership, saying, "I am thrilled to join forces with Awardco in their mission to Recognize the Good. Together, we can make a significant impact by celebrating the positive contributions of individuals and organizations, fostering a culture of recognition and support."

Aly Raisman will kick off RCGNZ 2024, the Employee Recognition Summit, with a powerful keynote conversation sharing insights from her inspiring journey and highlighting the importance of recognition in driving positive change. This premier event will offer attendees actionable strategies to enhance their organizational culture through effective recognition practices.

About Awardco

Awardco is the leading employee recognition and rewards platform that boosts productivity, reduces disorganized rewards program spending, and builds a strong culture through value-driven recognition. In partnership with Amazon Business, Awardco offers the world's largest reward network with zero markups and seamless rewards management. Discover more at www.awardco.com/start .

