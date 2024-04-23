Awardco Partners with Stripe to Create A-Pay Cards, Expanding the Largest Reward Network in the World

A-Pay cards supercharge Awardco's best-in-class employee reward network with greater flexibility across 100,000+ locations.

LEHI, Utah, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the leader in employee recognition and rewards, introduced A-Pay cards today as the next step in maximizing choice in employee rewards. A-Pay cards are digital or physical cards that can be loaded with employee reward points and used like any other card for purchases.

A-Pay cards extend Awardco's unmatched flexibility in reward redemption. Cards can be used for employee rewards ranging from retail purchases and gym memberships to media subscriptions and online transactions. Employees can use their preferred digital wallet (Google, Apple, etc) to carry their rewards with them on their mobile device, or they can request a physical card for additional convenience. When paired with Awardco's exclusive Smart Award Network technology, A-Pay cards allow organizations to control reward spending to target desired workforce behaviors.

Steve Sonnenberg, CEO of Awardco, expressed his enthusiasm about the new product offering, saying, "Awardco is the leader in the employee recognition and rewards space due to our vast reward network—and now companies can provide even more flexibility with employee rewards by offering A-Pay cards to their employees. We've already seen how it's being used by our clients, and it's exciting to think how it applies to different initiatives like Lifestyle Spending Accounts, health and wellness programs, and more."

A-Pay cards further solidify Awardco as the industry leader in the rewards and recognition space, allowing organizations both greater control and improved flexibility of the rewards they offer to employees.

Awardco is the leading employee recognition and rewards platform that boosts employee productivity, reduces spend on disorganized rewards programs, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. As a featured partner with Amazon Business, Awardco provides the largest reward network in the world with zero markups and easy rewards management.

